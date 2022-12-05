Jaguars-Titans Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread

After back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Eagles, Tennessee is a home favorite in this AFC South showdown.

After two consecutive losses, the Titans host the Jaguars, a division foe they have dominated in recent years. Tennessee has won the last five meetings in the series and outscored Jacksonville 57-19 in their two 2021 meetings.

Surprisingly, the spread is rather close. The Titans, one of the best teams in the NFL against the spread, are favored by just more than a field goal against Jacksonville, which has traded wins and losses for the last month.

The Jaguars lost 40-14 on the road to the Lions last week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his foot at the end of the first half but was back out for the final two quarters of the blowout. Jacksonville had been competitive over its previous three games and recorded wins against the Raiders and Ravens during that stretch.

Tennessee just suffered its worst defeat of the season in Philadelphia, 35-10, and came up short the week prior against the Bengals. Thanks to the Colts’ crushing defeat on Sunday night, the Titans still have a healthy lead as the AFC South’s first-place team.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds

Moneyline: Jacksonville (+155) | Tennessee (-188)

Spread: JAX +3.5 (-110) | TEN -3.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 4-8

Jaguars Against the Spread Record: 4-8

Titans Straight-Up Record: 7-5

Titans Against the Spread Record: 8-4

The Titans rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring (18.3 ppg) and Derrick Henry, their top weapon, has been bottled up in their back-to-back defeats. Henry, the NFL’s third-leading rusher, amassed just 68 total yards on the ground over the last two weeks. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t doing much to compensate for the run game when it falls flat—the passing attack averages the third-fewest yards in the league and Tannehill threw for just 141 yards against the Eagles.

Tennessee’s defense is a different story. It allows the 11th-fewest points per game (20) and third-fewest rushing yards (83.1). But you can beat this unit through the air, as it allows the second-most passing yards (276.7) in the league.

Jacksonville’s offense ranks 17th in scoring (21.5 ppg) and is one of the better running units in the NFL (127.4 yards per game). The team struggled to move the ball around against Detroit, but Lawrence threw for 321 yards the week before against the Ravens. Travis Etienne returned from an injury he suffered against the Ravens but totaled just 66 yards with a fumble after he had been on a tear for a few games.

The Jaguars are also middle of the pack on defense (22.7 ppg allowed). Expect both offenses to have great success through the air as Jacksonville also ranks in the bottom five in passing yards allowed (255.5).

Odds and Betting Insights

The Titans are 0-2 against the spread over their last two games after they covered in each of their previous eight. The over is 4-8 in Tennessee games this season but 2-1 over its last three. The Jaguars are 1-5 against the spread as a road underdog. The over is 6-6 in Jacksonville games this year.

