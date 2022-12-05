ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Pine to take over as Erie Events executive director

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVpFs_0jYDJ7KG00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie Events has hired a new executive director.

Gus Pine was selected by the Erie Events Board of Directors and will replace Casey Wells who announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of January 2023.

“Working under Casey’s leadership for the last 6 years has been a tremendous experience,” Pine said. “Our organization is in a very healthy position and I am looking forward to working with our staff and community partners to take our impact in Northwestern Pennsylvania to the next level.”

Pine comes to the executive director role with local experience, having served as a general manager of the Convention Center Authority’s Bayfront Convention Center for the past 6 years. Before that, Pine oversaw sales and services for Lansing Entertainment and Public Works Authority in Michigan.

Casey Wells retiring from Erie County Convention Center Authority

“Our objective 6 years ago when conducting a national search to fill the Convention Center general manager position, was also to identify a candidate who could someday assume the executive director role. The board has been pleased with the consistent success and improvements we have seen at the Convention Center and Mr. Wells provided a compelling argument recommending Mr. Pine as his successor,” said Gwendolyn White, chairperson for Erie County Convention Center Authority.

Pine lives in Erie County with his wife and two children. He will take over the new role when Wells retires.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation

The city is looking for the public’s feedback, inviting community members to historic preservation meetings. The City of Erie created their own Historic Preservation Taskforce in 2019. In the last several years, they have worked on eight projects. The city’s historic preservation planner says now they are looking for input from the community to learn […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local organizations awarded almost $20K in cultural, historical grants

The Erie County Historical Society and expERIEnce Children’s Museum were awarded nearly $20,000 in state funding to help support their operations. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission issued final approval for the Cultural and Historical Support Grants earlier in the day and includes $14,500 to the Erie County Historical Society and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s first Underground Railroad station to get historical marker

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Erie intersection soon will sport a historical marker. The marker will be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of Parade and East 12th streets. It’s the location of Erie’s first Underground Railroad station. The “Ford Station” of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836. It was the only Erie […]
ERIE, PA
newyorkupstate.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Second annual Student Art Show held at ECAT

The spark of creativity was on full display at a Student Art Show Thursday evening. It happened at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT). On display were the works of 64 students who took part in classes and summer camp, with projects ranging from animation, fashion design, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The arts […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie City Council finalizing 2023 budget, increasing fees

Erie City Council officials are one step closer to finalizing the 2023 budget. Wednesday’s vote by the city council means property owners will be paying more next year. City council approved an increase in sewer and refuse fees. Only one councilman voted against it. Erie City Council must have a new budget by the end of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Temporary closure announced for Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future. According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away

Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie County Council responds to allegations of violating Sunshine Act

Erie County Council is catching heat after allegedly violating the Sunshine Act by holding private meetings regarding the proposed 2023 budget. Brian Shank, Erie County Council chairman, said the meeting that was held did discuss the proposed 2023 budget but in a fashion that would not require votes. According to the Erie Times News, council […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy