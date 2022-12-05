Pine to take over as Erie Events executive director

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie Events has hired a new executive director.

Gus Pine was selected by the Erie Events Board of Directors and will replace Casey Wells who announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of January 2023.

“Working under Casey’s leadership for the last 6 years has been a tremendous experience,” Pine said. “Our organization is in a very healthy position and I am looking forward to working with our staff and community partners to take our impact in Northwestern Pennsylvania to the next level.”

Pine comes to the executive director role with local experience, having served as a general manager of the Convention Center Authority’s Bayfront Convention Center for the past 6 years. Before that, Pine oversaw sales and services for Lansing Entertainment and Public Works Authority in Michigan.

“Our objective 6 years ago when conducting a national search to fill the Convention Center general manager position, was also to identify a candidate who could someday assume the executive director role. The board has been pleased with the consistent success and improvements we have seen at the Convention Center and Mr. Wells provided a compelling argument recommending Mr. Pine as his successor,” said Gwendolyn White, chairperson for Erie County Convention Center Authority.

Pine lives in Erie County with his wife and two children. He will take over the new role when Wells retires.

