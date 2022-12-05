ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville girl, 17, indicted for stabbing death during park fight

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otM0X_0jYDJ11u00

CANTON ‒ A Stark County grand jury has ruled there is enough evidence for a trial for a 17-year-old Louisville girl accused of a fatal stabbing in September.

Marissa G. Smith faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the death of Michael Morris .

The grand jury recently indicted her.

In October, Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist ruled the case against Smith should be transferred out of juvenile court to Common Pleas Court, which handles adult felony criminal cases.

Morris , 22, of the Alliance area, was stabbed in the chest with a knife in Wildwood Park in Louisville on Sept. 13. He later was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

According to police, the stabbing happened during an altercation between three individuals over previous unresolved conflicts.

A 15-year-old Louisville boy has also been charged. He is accused of giving Smith the knife. His case will remain in the juvenile court system. He faces two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated criminal trespass, in addition to a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Louisville detective John Pilla testified during Smith's prior court hearing that during an interview with the defendant she said a group of boys had been beating up the 15-year-old, who later gave her the knife. She said she was trying to use the knife to scare the boys away and get them to leave, he said.

Pilla testified the disagreement seemed to stem from whether Smith had been spat on by the boys.

More: Two teens charged after man, 22, stabbed to death in Louisville park

Smith will be arraigned Friday.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Louisville girl, 17, indicted for stabbing death during park fight

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

CLARK CO. – On Wednesday, a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following a traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for vehicle equipment and possible registration violation. The vehicle had a light out, and the plates on the car returned to a different vehicle.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Cleveland.com

‘It’s killing our babies’: 12-year-old from Richmond Heights dies attempting TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Wave 3

Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy