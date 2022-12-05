ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Former Polk County deputy arrested for stealing from Walmart 9 times, PCSO says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County detention deputy ended up on the other side of the jail bars after he was caught allegedly stealing from a Mulberry Walmart, according to a release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said John Reed, 44, stole from the Walmart on Church Avenue North nine different times from Nov. 4, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022.

Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained

Investigators said Reed committed the thefts by “intentionally not scanning” items in the self-checkout lane.

A loss prevention officer discovered the thefts after he saw Reed trying to steal two hoverboards, two hover carts, and a Christmas projection light Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Officer observed Reed on the closed circuit television failing to scan the items and then passing all points of sale,” the release stated. “Reed accompanied the Officer to the Loss Prevention Office, where the Officer used the store security system to review a history of Reed’s transactions.”

Investigators said Reed stole over $575 in goods.

The former detention deputy resigned immediately after he was arrested on 8 counts of petit theft, one count of obtaining property by fraud, one count of gross fraud, and one count of petit theft $100-$750.

Other charges are pending as the PCSO Organized Retail Crime Unit investigates any other crimes committed by the former deputy.

Ron Alexander
3d ago

"Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of polk's trumplican chosen law enforcement? The Shadow knows!" so do their victims .

Helen Martin
3d ago

who ever thought self scanners was a good idea is living on Mars

mom 58
2d ago

Put in the overtime at this time of year, find part time gig job. Never do crimes where you loose pension, health care for your family.

