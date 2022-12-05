Read full article on original website
Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause
If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
Volunteer Bulletin Board
Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Alna. The Alna Food Pantry is looking...
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
Man Behind ‘Welcome to Wiscasset’ Sign Remembered
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the family and friends of the late Schuyler Leroy Fairfield gathered to celebrate his life at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. Fairfield, a longtime Wiscasset artist, businessman, and a prominent member of the Wiscasset community, passed away Nov. 19 at the age of 92. Fairfield owned and operated Fairfield of Wiscasset Signs for more than 55 years, producing thousands of custom-made signs for boats, businesses, and community groups.
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Maine Children's Home expands to serve parents in their 20s
WATERVILLE, Maine — Some say being a parent is the toughest job you'll have, and being a young parent may add some extra stress. A program in Waterville at Maine Children's Home focused on helping teen parents but is now expanding to help moms and dads past high school.
Volunteers help Maine seniors have a happy holiday season
GORHAM, Maine — With December in full-swing, a group of volunteers in Cumberland County is on a mission to make sure elderly Mainers can have a happy holiday season and know they're not alone. The Be a Santa to a Senior program has been happening at Home Instead in...
Educare Central Maine hosts first clothing swap since the pandemic
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Educare Central Maine returns to their clothing swap program, the first one since the pandemic. “It started out with some parents that were looking for items and asking their family services coordinator if they knew anybody that had anything, whether it be children’s jackets or boots,” Nicole Hinkel said.
No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine
It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
Loreta Vedasto
A celebration of life for Loreta Vedasto, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Faith Baptist Church in Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.
Katherine M. Weymouth
Katherine M. Weymouth, 90, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Katherine was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Thomaston, the daughter of Roy W. Weaver and Letitia Lurvey. She grew up in the Thomaston area and attended local schools. She...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
19th century Camden mill redeveloped for apartments has value-add opportunity
A historic woolen mill in Camden that was converted into residential and retail space in the 2000s sold for $6.5 million as an attractive value-add opportunity. Knox Mill LLC bought the mill, which has a primary address of 39 Mechanic St., from Knox Mill Holdings LLC. The mixed-use property consists...
Donald Allen Burns ‘Donny’
Donald Allen Burns “Donny”, 64, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully in his home on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Donald fought a courageous two year battle with cancer, but he remained strong and humble throughout the entire battle. Donny loved hunting, fishing,...
Jeffery Wayne Northrup
Jeffery Wayne Northrup, 75, of Whitefield, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at home from Lewy Body Dementia. He was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Augusta, the oldest son of Donald and Frances Northrup. He attended Jefferson Village School and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1965. His passion was pulling horses...
Bremen’s Brown Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest
With just one vote separating first and second place, Julia Brown emerged victorious in the November #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of a foggy morning at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. “It’s a pretty humble story,” Brown, of Bremen, said. “I was driving up Hodgdon Street behind the cemetery to...
Lewiston's 'Holiday At The Plaza' boosts local business
LEWISTON, Maine — More than a dozen vendors and hundreds of residents visited the 'Holiday at the Plaza' celebration off Lisbon Street in Lewiston Sunday. The event, which the mayor of Lewiston called a big boost for businesses, was the first of its scale in years. "This is the...
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
