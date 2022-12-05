ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, ME

Q97.9

Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause

If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
SACO, ME
lcnme.com

Volunteer Bulletin Board

Check out this week’s volunteer opportunities below. To add a volunteer opportunity to the bulletin board, please email the organization’s name, volunteer needs, contact person, phone number, and email address to info@lcnme.com or call 563-3171. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Alna. The Alna Food Pantry is looking...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Man Behind ‘Welcome to Wiscasset’ Sign Remembered

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the family and friends of the late Schuyler Leroy Fairfield gathered to celebrate his life at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. Fairfield, a longtime Wiscasset artist, businessman, and a prominent member of the Wiscasset community, passed away Nov. 19 at the age of 92. Fairfield owned and operated Fairfield of Wiscasset Signs for more than 55 years, producing thousands of custom-made signs for boats, businesses, and community groups.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Educare Central Maine hosts first clothing swap since the pandemic

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Educare Central Maine returns to their clothing swap program, the first one since the pandemic. “It started out with some parents that were looking for items and asking their family services coordinator if they knew anybody that had anything, whether it be children’s jackets or boots,” Nicole Hinkel said.
WATERVILLE, ME
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
lcnme.com

Loreta Vedasto

A celebration of life for Loreta Vedasto, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2022 will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Faith Baptist Church in Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.
NEWCASTLE, ME
lcnme.com

Katherine M. Weymouth

Katherine M. Weymouth, 90, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Katherine was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Thomaston, the daughter of Roy W. Weaver and Letitia Lurvey. She grew up in the Thomaston area and attended local schools. She...
WALDOBORO, ME
92 Moose

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
lcnme.com

Donald Allen Burns ‘Donny’

Donald Allen Burns “Donny”, 64, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully in his home on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Donald fought a courageous two year battle with cancer, but he remained strong and humble throughout the entire battle. Donny loved hunting, fishing,...
ROUND POND, ME
lcnme.com

Jeffery Wayne Northrup

Jeffery Wayne Northrup, 75, of Whitefield, passed away Nov. 30, 2022, at home from Lewy Body Dementia. He was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Augusta, the oldest son of Donald and Frances Northrup. He attended Jefferson Village School and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1965. His passion was pulling horses...
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

Bremen’s Brown Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

With just one vote separating first and second place, Julia Brown emerged victorious in the November #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of a foggy morning at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. “It’s a pretty humble story,” Brown, of Bremen, said. “I was driving up Hodgdon Street behind the cemetery to...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME

