Providence, RI

Rhode Island education commissioner estimates 3 to 5 years to close learning gap

Learning is lagging in Rhode Island schools. It’s a hot button topic the NBC 10 I-Team discussed with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a one-on-one interview in which she pointed to the RICAS data, what it means for recovery, and how different demographics are dealing with different learning loss issues.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt sworn-in to fifth term as Woonsocket mayor

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October was sworn in to a fifth term on Tuesday night. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected in November, weeks after she was thrown out of office by the City Council. She promised during her inaugural address to push...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot

The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
HOPKINTON, RI
Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023

(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Massachusetts Teachers Association to share legislative goals for 2023

(WJAR) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is meeting in Boston Thursday to share their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The MTA Board of Directors created five legislative priorities that focus on addressing the needs of students, educators, and working families. The union’s top priority is to invest in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive

B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
WARWICK, RI

