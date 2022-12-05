Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022:. A chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy a music and shopping-filled Holidaze with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band!
Come check out 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market in Long Beach on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11am to 4pm for a day full of holiday fun! Don’t miss Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band’s (Holiday Style) performance of holiday favorites with Tropical, Reggae, Latin, Rock’n and Caribbean Grooves from 12pm to 2pm. The lineup consists of international award-winning Gregg Young on Guitar and Vocals, Austin Bach on Keys and Grammy award-winning Tiki Pasillas on Percussion and BLT (beats, loops, and tracks).
oc-breeze.com
28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
oc-breeze.com
12 Christmas wish list items to help make holidays merry and bright for formerly homeless individuals
Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
oc-breeze.com
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
Disneyland Guest Who Died Falling From Parking Garage Identified
The Disneyland guest who died after falling from a multistory parking garage outside the park Saturday (Dec. 3) had been identified. According to Deadline, Chris Christensen, 51, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure outside the Disneyland theme park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Content warning below:...
piratesandprincesses.net
School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure
Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
foxla.com
Body found near elementary school in Santa Clarita: LASD
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at a park near an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The body was found near Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said. A gun was also recovered at the scene, according...
oc-breeze.com
Undefeated Cast Member stretches out in Soviet Problem
Perfect in two starts for owner-breeder George Krikorian and trainer Tim Yakteen, Cast Member will stretch to a mile for the first time in the $100,000-guaranteed Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Restricted to 2-year-old fillies bred or sired in California, the Soviet Problem attracted five entrants. Part of...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police request help identifying Leisure World Senior Community theft suspect
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for committing thefts inside the Leisure World community. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 1:49 am, an unknown male suspect stole a bicycle from the patio of a residence located within the Leisure World community located near 13533 Seal Beach Boulevard.
KTLA.com
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
NBC Los Angeles
1-Year-Old Baby's Body Found in LA River, Father Arrested
After a 1-year-old baby was found dead in the LA River, devastating the child's mother and shocking the community, the child's father was under arrest, authorities said Tuesday. The body of Leilani Dream Burley was discovered near the Ocean Boulevard bridge in the LA River in Long Beach. "My baby...
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Who Died in Apparent Suicide at Disneyland Parking Garage Was School Principal
A man who apparently died by suicide at a parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night was identified as a 51-year-old principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school who was facing child endangerment accusations. Christopher Christensen was a principal at Newland Elementary School. He also was a musician who taught and...
Victim Shot While Riding Bicycle in Parking Lot
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle in a parking lot Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a victim shot in a parking lot at Desmond and Glenoaks where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
Comments / 0