ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
WRGB

"Flabbergasted" is the response to Hochul's veto over fentanyl task force

At the end of November, Governor Kathy Hochul rejected dozens of bills, including one that would have created a 16-person fentanyl abuse and overdose prevention task force here in New York. Assemblyman Mike Tannousis (R-State Island) was stunned. "Last year, 78% of all overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl, which...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy