Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
Warrensburg man arrested for alleged assault
A Warrensburg man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of a car he was sitting passenger in. Michael Sprague, 57, faces multiple charges.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Teen accused of causing damage to home
Saugerties police arrested Olivia Realmuto, 18 on Wednesday, December 7. Realmuto was allegedly involved in causing damage to a home during a domestic dispute.
Albany man attempts to steal car, shoots at driver, according to police
An Albany man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun during an attempted car robbery which resulted in an accident. Sean Hardy, 21, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Watervliet felon jailed for firearm possession
A Watervliet man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a handgun and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.
Man allegedly tries to torch Schenectady home
A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
Woman accused of selling drugs out of Hyde Park motel
A 29-year-old woman who allegedly sold cocaine and meth out of a Dutchess County motel is now facing a slew of charges.
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Saratoga County sheriff warning of local phone scammer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. The scam is primarily occurring at area restaurants.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
Woman arrested for selling drugs and bail jumping
A Queensbury woman has been arrested for selling Methamphetamine to a police informant.
2 arrested, handgun recovered after Albany traffic stop
Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop.
Brothers reported missing, endangered out of Dutchess County
Police are looking for two brothers reported missing from LaGrange, New York.
Police: Missouri man had illegal gun in Clifton Park
A Wayland, Missouri man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after state troopers allegedly found an illegal handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
Fulton County Sheriff’s looking for missing teen
Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating Chloe St Germain, 17. Fulton County Sheriffs posted on their Facebook and listed Chloe as a missing person.
Boy with brain cancer sworn in as Ulster County deputy
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office swore in Devarjaye "DJ" Daniels, 10, as an honorary deputy on Monday.
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial. Darren Pronto, 34, is accused of killing Emily Hamann in Bennington in January 2021. The court found Pronto suffers from a major mental illness and is not competent for trial. The judge ordered Pronto hospitalized...
Comments / 1