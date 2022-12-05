ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
WCAX

Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial. Darren Pronto, 34, is accused of killing Emily Hamann in Bennington in January 2021. The court found Pronto suffers from a major mental illness and is not competent for trial. The judge ordered Pronto hospitalized...
BENNINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy