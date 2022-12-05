Watch: “Should be fined for violating the crowd”- Alexander Mattison sends Twitter into a frenzy with insane TWERKING celebration after scoring a TD

The Minnesota Vikings continue to figure out ways to win close games as they improve to 9-0 in one-score contests with a 27-22 victory over the New York Jets. The game script for this close game was different from the other ones they had previously encountered. The Vikings held a three-score lead just before halftime at 20-3 and squandered slowly as they won by just five points.

