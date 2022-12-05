Watch: “Should be fined for violating the crowd”- Alexander Mattison sends Twitter into a frenzy with insane TWERKING celebration after scoring a TD

Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
1 Crazy Stat Through 13 Weeks For Raiders’ Davante Adams
It took a little while, but the Las Vegas Raiders are beginning to find their footing. After going 2-7 to start the season and people questioning if Josh McDaniels was going to make it through the year as head coach, the team responded following Mark Davis giving McDaniels a vote of confidence.
Vikings Mascot has Hilarious Feud with Jets Receiver on Social Media
Viktor the Viking – Minnesota’s official mascot – has a lot of personality. His Twitter bio indicates that he’s the King of Britain and the Mayor of Green Bay. Recently, that proclivity for joking led him into a back and forth with Garrett Wilson, New York’s talented young receiver. The Vikings mascot was sure to suggest he got the better of Wilson.
PFF Grades: Best and worse from Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13
The Minnesota Vikings continue to figure out ways to win close games as they improve to 9-0 in one-score contests with a 27-22 victory over the New York Jets. The game script for this close game was different from the other ones they had previously encountered. The Vikings held a three-score lead just before halftime at 20-3 and squandered slowly as they won by just five points.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings
Lions QB Jared Goff is quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and he recognizes it. “I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now,” Goff said, via ESPN. Goff believes that as he’s grown as a player, he’s been...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 28-19 win over Bears
The Green Bay Packers scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to help create a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears and a season sweep of the series against the team’s top rival. Matt LaFleur’s team is now 5-8 entering the bye week. Here are the stars,...
How Has the T.J. Hockenson Trade Improved the Vikings After 5 Games?
As the Minnesota Vikings get ready to travel to Ford Field this week for a rematch with the Detroit Lions, it is natural to take a look at how the T.J. Hockenson trade has affected each team. The two NFC North rivals made the trade hours before the trade deadline, once again showing that new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah isn’t shy about making deals with division foes.
