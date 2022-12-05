ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Here's what the National Weather Service says about our chances in Metro Detroit this year

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYSMO_0jYDGYI700

(WWJ) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

While the National Weather Service says it’s still a little too early to make a specific prediction for this Christmas in Metro Detroit, the service is out with data that shows the area’s historic probability for at least an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

The NWS on Monday shared an interactive map showing the historic probability for a so-called White Christmas at weather stations across the United States, based on the latest (1991-2020) U.S. Climate Normals from NOAAs National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

The historic probability in Southeast Michigan ranges from about 35% in Metro Detroit to near 60% in the Thumb and the northern Saginaw Valley.

While the interactive map shows the historical probability for a White Christmas, the NWS says “the actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day.”

With still about three weeks to go until Christmas, it’s too far out to predict exactly what the weather on Christmas Day will look like, but the NWS says “early indications show odds for the last half of December leaning slightly toward cooler and wetter conditions compared to normal.”

Last week AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson told WWJ he didn’t expect many opportunities for snow in the first few days of December, but noted “there might be a little potential” for wintry weather early this week.

“And overall, as we head toward the middle of the month, there have been signs that the pattern will become more conducive to wintry weather,” Thompson said.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest weather updates every 10 minutes on the :08s. >>> LISTEN LIVE!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy