Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Here's what the National Weather Service says about our chances in Metro Detroit this year

(WWJ) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

While the National Weather Service says it’s still a little too early to make a specific prediction for this Christmas in Metro Detroit, the service is out with data that shows the area’s historic probability for at least an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

The NWS on Monday shared an interactive map showing the historic probability for a so-called White Christmas at weather stations across the United States, based on the latest (1991-2020) U.S. Climate Normals from NOAAs National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

The historic probability in Southeast Michigan ranges from about 35% in Metro Detroit to near 60% in the Thumb and the northern Saginaw Valley.

While the interactive map shows the historical probability for a White Christmas, the NWS says “the actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day.”

With still about three weeks to go until Christmas, it’s too far out to predict exactly what the weather on Christmas Day will look like, but the NWS says “early indications show odds for the last half of December leaning slightly toward cooler and wetter conditions compared to normal.”

Last week AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson told WWJ he didn’t expect many opportunities for snow in the first few days of December, but noted “there might be a little potential” for wintry weather early this week.

“And overall, as we head toward the middle of the month, there have been signs that the pattern will become more conducive to wintry weather,” Thompson said.

