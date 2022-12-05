ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Braxton, Dewey’s, Graeter’s combo slated to open in late 2023

Union is about to get a new spot with three local favorites. Scheduled to open in late 2023, the location will house Braxton Brewing, Dewey’s Pizza and Graeter’s Ice Cream, per a release from Braxton. 20,000 square feet of green space and beer garden will be situated in...
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center receives grant to extend their outreach through art

The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington plans to use a $35,000 grant to continue off-campus art instruction and creative opportunities in local schools. The grant was given to Baker Hunt on behalf of the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that provide art and culture, education, healthcare, and social services in the Greater Cincinnati region.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Covington road closures set for Saturday

Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy partners with city on compost project

The city of Fort Thomas is partnering with the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy on a unique program that seeks to benefit people throughout Northern Kentucky. The compost program uses leaf waste to create mulch, which has been made available free of charge to homeowners and businesses. The nonprofit is spearheading...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Dwindling numbers: An aging congregation ponders its fate

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. “I hope we’re not a dying congregation, but if something doesn’t happen, we will be.”. Dick Monson, 74, has been a...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Record expungement clinics offer clean slate

As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Highland Heights to use Campbell County’s planning and zoning services

The City of Highland Heights will no longer use its own planning and zoning services and will instead utilize the Campbell County Fiscal Court Planning and Zoning Department. The city voted at its Dec. 6 city council meeting to enter a contract with the Campbell County Fiscal Court, noting that they currently contract for building services with the county. The council decided the county’s zoning staff would be more efficient for day-to-day services.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Highland Heights hires full-time police social worker

Highland Heights City Council voted at their Dec. 6 meeting to hire a full-time social worker to work in tandem with the police department. Social worker Angie Weinel previously worked jointly for the city’s police department and the Campbell County Police Department. Police social work is relatively new to...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys upset North Oldham

The Simon Kenton Pioneers boys basketball team (3-1 overall) earned a huge 56-48 win over the defending 8th Region champion North Oldham Mustangs (4-1). Simon Kenton put three players in double figures. Junior guard Travis Krohman led the way scoring 25 points. Senior 7-foot-3 center/forward Gabe Dynes scored 15 and sophomore point guard Jay Bilton scored 10.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
linknky.com

Covington Catholic grad to represent NKY at Bahamas Bowl

Covington Catholic grad Jack Coldiron will represent Florence in next Friday’s Bahamas Bowl. Coldiron is a redshirt sophomore who plays tight end for Ohio’s Miami University RedHawks. The RedHawks will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. The game will be...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Highland Heights mayor, council members sworn into office

Highland Heights officials elected in the Nov. 11 General Election were sworn into office at the Dec. 6 city council meeting. The new members sworn in will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2023. Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Zalla administered the oath of office at the meeting. Highland...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy