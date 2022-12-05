Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
linknky.com
Braxton, Dewey’s, Graeter’s combo slated to open in late 2023
Union is about to get a new spot with three local favorites. Scheduled to open in late 2023, the location will house Braxton Brewing, Dewey’s Pizza and Graeter’s Ice Cream, per a release from Braxton. 20,000 square feet of green space and beer garden will be situated in...
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
linknky.com
Fort Thomas florist finds missing ring. The culprit? A poinsettia
It was a day to remember at the Fort Thomas Florist and Greenhouses for worker Joyce Workman. Workman lost her mother’s ring a few weeks ago, and it turned up on Friday in a poinsettia and was given back to her in a surprise that was caught on video by her coworkers.
linknky.com
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center receives grant to extend their outreach through art
The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington plans to use a $35,000 grant to continue off-campus art instruction and creative opportunities in local schools. The grant was given to Baker Hunt on behalf of the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that provide art and culture, education, healthcare, and social services in the Greater Cincinnati region.
linknky.com
Affordable housing in Northern Kentucky is everyone’s problem: ‘It could happen to anyone’
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Desiree Bradley was living in Erlanger with her two children and their father when her mother gave her an ultimatum. “She said, ‘If...
linknky.com
Covington road closures set for Saturday
Some roads and bridges are scheduled to close temporarily for the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed to through traffic as part of the event:. • W. Rivercenter Blvd. from Washington Ave. to Johnson St. •...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy partners with city on compost project
The city of Fort Thomas is partnering with the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy on a unique program that seeks to benefit people throughout Northern Kentucky. The compost program uses leaf waste to create mulch, which has been made available free of charge to homeowners and businesses. The nonprofit is spearheading...
linknky.com
Dwindling numbers: An aging congregation ponders its fate
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. “I hope we’re not a dying congregation, but if something doesn’t happen, we will be.”. Dick Monson, 74, has been a...
linknky.com
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate
As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Women’s Club to be considered for National Register of Historic Places
The Fort Thomas Women’s club will be considered for a National Register of Historic Places listing during a Dec. 12 meeting of the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board. The club is a three-story building consisting of the 1908 structure and a 1925 addition designed by Harry Hake in a...
linknky.com
Highland Heights to use Campbell County’s planning and zoning services
The City of Highland Heights will no longer use its own planning and zoning services and will instead utilize the Campbell County Fiscal Court Planning and Zoning Department. The city voted at its Dec. 6 city council meeting to enter a contract with the Campbell County Fiscal Court, noting that they currently contract for building services with the county. The council decided the county’s zoning staff would be more efficient for day-to-day services.
linknky.com
Highland Heights hires full-time police social worker
Highland Heights City Council voted at their Dec. 6 meeting to hire a full-time social worker to work in tandem with the police department. Social worker Angie Weinel previously worked jointly for the city’s police department and the Campbell County Police Department. Police social work is relatively new to...
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys upset North Oldham
The Simon Kenton Pioneers boys basketball team (3-1 overall) earned a huge 56-48 win over the defending 8th Region champion North Oldham Mustangs (4-1). Simon Kenton put three players in double figures. Junior guard Travis Krohman led the way scoring 25 points. Senior 7-foot-3 center/forward Gabe Dynes scored 15 and sophomore point guard Jay Bilton scored 10.
linknky.com
Thursday NKY HS round-up: Campbell County boys earn win over Newport, Fields gets first win at Dixie Heights
Campbell County got back on a winning track with a 61-40 victory over Newport. Both teams are now 2-2 on the season. The Camels were led by Connor Weinel with 14 points and eight rebounds, balanced out by Jake Gross, Aydan Hamilton and Keegan Hill with 13, 10 and 10 points, respectively.
linknky.com
John Turner Classic: Lloyd Memorial, Cooper, Campbell Co., Newport come away winners
Six games took place at Newport High School on Saturday at the John Turner Classic starting at noon. Three of the matchups featured a Kentucky-Ohio showdown, one Kentucky-Indiana and two NKY matchups. Here’s a brief look at them (more will be available later):. Lloyd Memorial 49, Roger Bacon (OH)...
linknky.com
NKU basketball round-up: Norse women down Eastern Kentucky, Norse men take one on chin out West
After racing out to a 44-22 halftime lead, the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (5-4) started the I-75 Challenge with a 79-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky University (4-5) on Thursday. “I just want to credit our team and the job that we did – the ability to get...
linknky.com
Covington Catholic grad to represent NKY at Bahamas Bowl
Covington Catholic grad Jack Coldiron will represent Florence in next Friday’s Bahamas Bowl. Coldiron is a redshirt sophomore who plays tight end for Ohio’s Miami University RedHawks. The RedHawks will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. The game will be...
linknky.com
Highland Heights mayor, council members sworn into office
Highland Heights officials elected in the Nov. 11 General Election were sworn into office at the Dec. 6 city council meeting. The new members sworn in will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2023. Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Zalla administered the oath of office at the meeting. Highland...
Comments / 0