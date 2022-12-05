Task force finds 125 lbs. of 'black market marijuana' while investigating Kentucky man for gun threat in Southwest Michigan

(WWJ) A drug enforcement task force is showing off a large haul of marijuana, along with half-a-dozen weapons that were seized during a bust in Southwest Michigan.

According to a news release from the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), Kentucky man was arrested on an assault charge, and is expected to face multiple additional charges in connection with this investigation, which began last month in Berrien County.

On Friday, Nov. 27, Berrien County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint about a man with a gun on County Line Rd in Watervliet Township, which is located south of South Haven, along I-94.

At the scene it was discovered that, according to police, a 47-year-old Kentucky resident had threatened another man with a gun.

Photo credit MSP Fifth District

While investigating, deputies discovered the suspect was in possession of a large amount of marijuana, and SWET was called to assist.

In all, SWET and the deputies located and seized around 125 lbs. of "black market marijuana," along with a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles and two shotguns from the Kentucky man.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Berrien County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. SWET said additional charges will be sought later from the prosecutor’s office for marijuana, firearms and cocaine violations. The man's name was not immediately released.

The SWET West Office — made up of law enforcement officers from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and the Covert Township Police Department — is funded in part by the Michigan HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) and a U.S. Department of Justice grant.

