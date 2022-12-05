Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wbut.com
Saxonburg Man Assaults Woman With Christmas Tree
Normally Christmas trees are used to celebrate the season, but a Saxonburg man was taken to jail for using his tree as a weapon. State police say they were called to a home on Oak Leaf Drive this past Tuesday night in Jefferson Township for a dispute. The fight began...
wbut.com
Route 19 Accident
Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
wbut.com
Route 228 Construction Update
After years of construction work, county officials say the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of that project, which...
wbut.com
Santa Making Multiple Stops In Butler County This Weekend
Anyone interested in getting an extra dose of holiday spirit is invited to stop by a couple events this weekend. Preston Park in Butler Township will host Santa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for free photos with children and families. Also on Saturday, Cranberry Highlands Golf Course is...
wbut.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler
A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
wbut.com
City Playground Improvement Projects Move Forward
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is taking the next step in administering a large state grant in order to improve parks in the City of Butler. The Authority Board approved a bid submitted by Gateway Engineers in the amount of $178,000 for engineering services associated with an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant for local park improvements.
wbut.com
Cranberry Unveils New UPMC Partnership Sign For Graham Park
Community members gathered in Cranberry yesterday to celebrate a new partnership for the sports complex. UPMC Passavant took over the naming rights of Graham Park on a 10-year deal. The event yesterday unveiled the new large sign that is near the soccer fields and can be seen from I-79. Mike...
wbut.com
Fall Commencement Set For SRU
Nearly 600 students will be graduating from Slippery Rock University tomorrow. The fall 2022 commencement ceremony happens inside the Morrow Field House Saturday at 11 a.m. The group of graduates include those receiving their bachelor and master degrees. 1974 graduate Michael O’Hare, who served as a vice president for Snyder’s...
wbut.com
Wreaths Across America
An annual event that honors veterans during the Christmas season is coming up, but one location is in need of help. Organizers of the Wreaths Across America initiative in West Sunbury is in need of more than 300 wreaths for their ceremony on December 17th, which is held at the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
wbut.com
United Way Seeking Volunteer Tax Preparers
The United Way is looking for volunteers to help prepare taxes for this upcoming tax season. Their Free Tax Preparation program is offered in Allegheny and surrounding southwestern counties. It gives families and workers who have incomes in between $40,000 to $60,000 in annual income a chance to have their taxes prepared for no fee.
wbut.com
Choir Performance Coming To Butler
Butler choral students are getting ready for their popular annual holiday concert this weekend. The Tornado Varsity Voices will present A Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Intermediate school. The first hour will include reindeer games and mingling with Santa in a hallway of lights...
wbut.com
Butler basketball doubleheader on WBUT and Knoch on WISR tonight
The Butler basketball teams will host Kiski Area for a boys and girls doubleheader. Pre-game for the girls game begins at 5:50pm on WBUT. Tip-off is 6pm. The Boys game will begin at 7:30pm. The Knoch Knights host Armstrong tonight for a 7:30pm tip-off. Pre-game begins at 7:15pm on WISR.
wbut.com
Butler basketball tops Eden Christian/Freeport bowlers sweep
–The Butler boys basketball team defeated Eden Christian 75-66 last night. Madden Clement led the Golden Tornado with 33 points. –North Catholic defeated Seneca Valley 54-53. Owen Maddalon led the Trojans with 20 points. –Summit Academy defeated Springdale 74-69. Elijah Adams led Summit with 20. The Freeport bowling teams swept...
Comments / 0