FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Runs Away From Loyola Chicago
Senior guard Jordan King put up 17 of her new career high 30 points in the second half as Marquette women’s basketball turned a three point halftime margin into a 24 point final, 77-53, against Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Golden Eagles are now 8-2 on the year.
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Loyola Chicago
At face value, there’s nothing wrong with losing on the road to Seton Hall like Marquette women’s basketball did this past Sunday. It stinks because it cost Marquette their first Associated Press top 25 ranking since 2019, but it’s not a bad loss. While the Pirates struggled a little bit to start the season, it’s clear that they’re playing like the team that made a deep WNIT run a year ago and has their eyes on an NCAA berth this season. Dropping a road game to them isn’t a problem for Marquette’s overall season success. It’s really hard to go through conference play without a loss, and with three teams in the top 25 right now and three more (including Marquette) receiving AP votes this week, it’s even more likely to take road losses in that kind of a league.
anonymouseagle.com
Sarah Kushner Transfers To Marquette
On Thursday, the 2022 Marquette volleyball season came to an end in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. On Friday night, the 2023 Marquette volleyball roster changed, as Illinois State outside hitter Sarah Kushner took to Twitter to announce that she will be transferring to Marquette for her final season of eligibility.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette’s Season Ends In The Sweet 16
The 2022 Marquette volleyball season came to an end on Thursday afternoon, falling in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament to Texas, the #1 seed in the region and #1 team in the AVCA top 25 poll, by a score of three sets to one. Marquette wraps up the campaign at 29-4 overall, setting a program record for fewest losses in a season.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
westbendcurrent.com
Meet the New Administration Team at the West Bend High Schools
The West Bend High Schools started the 2022-23 school year with major turnover in the main office. Four of the six administrators are new to the role, but one of them, Dr. Randy Daul, was hired on an interim basis until a permanent executive principal could be found. Below, meet Daul, Laura Krause-Emerick, Lisa Paulin and Susan Saric, the four administrators who joined the office staff in September.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois. Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County. During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban...
Mequon-Thiensville Schools lose again in bid to keep email list secret
(The Center Square) – Mequon-Thiensville Schools is 0-for-3 trying to keep its email lists secret. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday said the school district cannot withhold its alumni, recreation department, and Momentum newsletter recipients email lists from parents who want to offer an alternative to the district’s support of “The Talk: A Necessary Conversation on Privilege and Race with Our Children.” The three judge panel slapped down Mequon-Thiensville’s...
milwaukeemag.com
3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues
From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
wuwm.com
Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail
To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
