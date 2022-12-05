ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
CNN

45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
CBS Detroit

How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year. On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day. This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year

Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale. The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.

