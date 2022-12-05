ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl remodel and ready for winter season

Whether you’re looking for fun with a few friends, or the entire company this holiday season, Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is the place to be. They offer a full-service bar, restaurant, arcade and of course, state-of-the-art bowling. They are the best locally-owned destination for fun. Guests can now enjoy...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shoppers get surprised with free Christmas trees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for. For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam...
SANTA FE, NM
Thrillist

The Wild West Meets 'Game of Thrones' on This Revitalized New Mexico Railway

Darley Newman, host, creator, and producer of the PBS show Travels with Darley, was waiting for the train. She stood in the depot in Lamy, New Mexico, wearing cowboy boots and jeans, ready for the Wild West adventure she planned to film for her show. As her ride pulled in, she admired its vintage cars, which were covered with splashes of draconic graffiti. “The train looked like a dragon rolling through the countryside. I really hadn't seen a train quite like that before,” she says. The paint job might seem out of place for a historic railroad, but one key detail explains it: George R.R. Martin co-owns the train.
LAMY, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate in Elephant Butte or T or C, shop like Santa, catch a hockey game, enjoy Handel's "Messiah," and don't miss "Scrooge" performed by the New Mexico Gay Men's Choir. Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade. See farolitos light the sandy shores of Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New art exhibit opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’ The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

3 Questions With Honeymoon Brewery Co-Founder Ayla Bystrom-Williams

Honeymoon Brewery (907 W Alameda St., Unit B, (505) 303-3139) has always supported Santa Fe musicians while serving up some of our fair city’s finest hard kombuchas and local beers. Then came the pandemic (blah, blah, blah, we’re all sick of hearing about that part) and major changes for how all food and drink businesses stayed open. According to Honeymoon co-founder Ayla Bystrom-Williams, though, learning the value of solid outdoor and indoor/outdoor seating has changed the game, and that’s why she and others from the brewery plan to build a new removable structure for making the great outdoors feel a little nicer—while creating a better place for performers to do their thing. We caught up with Williams to learn how she plans to make that happen, and it all starts with a benefit event on Friday, Dec. 9 (6 pm, free) with acts like The Spiraling Buds and Steve Rydeen—plus a $5 raffle for exciting prizes such as a $75 Paper Dosa dinner. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Gay Men’s Choir presents: ‘Scrooge!’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their 42nd season and the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting the holiday classic, ‘Scrooge!’ Based on the screenplay of the 1970 musical film, artistic director Aaron Howe said the performance would feature some unexpected surprises. The performance will also...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

A Prayer For Mikey Rae

Some years ago, while visiting Austin, Texas, I posted to Facebook in search of any Santa Fe friends who wanted to hang out. Santa Fe people are great at traipsing the globe, finding other Santa Feans and only hanging out with each other, and I’m no different. I thought it was a lost cause, but within minutes, I received a text from Mikey Rae, an old friend from my halcyon days hanging around teen art center Warehouse 21:
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sunny and chilly, winter storm next week

Today will be slightly colder than the past few days with temperatures in the 20s to 40s. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Confidence is increasing that a winter storm will bring accumulating snow and very strong winds to some areas early next week.”. That winter storm is becoming more possible...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm Arrives Today

Wet weather is expected across parts of the state through tonight, and maybe even into very early tomorrow morning. The San Juan Mountains in Southern Colorado have been seeing snow since yesterday, expected to get heavier across higher elevations into this afternoon and evening. It will push into the Northern Mountains of New Mexico later today and tonight, but not drop nearly as much snow as Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Video: Two women use dog door to break into a Rio Rancho home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women break into a Rio Rancho home in early November by squeezing through a doggy door. It’s a tight fit, but the security video shows them getting in and then ransacking the place. One woman tried to squeeze herself through the doggie...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will be giving away free haircuts for kids. The event will be at Los Padillas Community Center Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids who attend will receive a free haircut and food. The food will be served as a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting bill assistance event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy