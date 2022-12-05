Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
KRQE News 13
Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl remodel and ready for winter season
Whether you’re looking for fun with a few friends, or the entire company this holiday season, Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is the place to be. They offer a full-service bar, restaurant, arcade and of course, state-of-the-art bowling. They are the best locally-owned destination for fun. Guests can now enjoy...
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe shoppers get surprised with free Christmas trees
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for. For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam...
Thrillist
The Wild West Meets 'Game of Thrones' on This Revitalized New Mexico Railway
Darley Newman, host, creator, and producer of the PBS show Travels with Darley, was waiting for the train. She stood in the depot in Lamy, New Mexico, wearing cowboy boots and jeans, ready for the Wild West adventure she planned to film for her show. As her ride pulled in, she admired its vintage cars, which were covered with splashes of draconic graffiti. “The train looked like a dragon rolling through the countryside. I really hadn't seen a train quite like that before,” she says. The paint job might seem out of place for a historic railroad, but one key detail explains it: George R.R. Martin co-owns the train.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate in Elephant Butte or T or C, shop like Santa, catch a hockey game, enjoy Handel's "Messiah," and don't miss "Scrooge" performed by the New Mexico Gay Men's Choir. Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade. See farolitos light the sandy shores of Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday...
New art exhibit opens in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’ The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 […]
Santa Fe Reporter
3 Questions With Honeymoon Brewery Co-Founder Ayla Bystrom-Williams
Honeymoon Brewery (907 W Alameda St., Unit B, (505) 303-3139) has always supported Santa Fe musicians while serving up some of our fair city’s finest hard kombuchas and local beers. Then came the pandemic (blah, blah, blah, we’re all sick of hearing about that part) and major changes for how all food and drink businesses stayed open. According to Honeymoon co-founder Ayla Bystrom-Williams, though, learning the value of solid outdoor and indoor/outdoor seating has changed the game, and that’s why she and others from the brewery plan to build a new removable structure for making the great outdoors feel a little nicer—while creating a better place for performers to do their thing. We caught up with Williams to learn how she plans to make that happen, and it all starts with a benefit event on Friday, Dec. 9 (6 pm, free) with acts like The Spiraling Buds and Steve Rydeen—plus a $5 raffle for exciting prizes such as a $75 Paper Dosa dinner. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Gay Men’s Choir presents: ‘Scrooge!’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their 42nd season and the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting the holiday classic, ‘Scrooge!’ Based on the screenplay of the 1970 musical film, artistic director Aaron Howe said the performance would feature some unexpected surprises. The performance will also...
rrobserver.com
VIDEO-RR Winterfest: a freeze, a parade and a Nightmare Before Christmas
The Cleveland High School Storm Regiment was led by Jack Skellington while performing the Storm Fight Song in the Christmas Parade (Michaela Helean) Rio Rancho’s Winterfest happened on a cold night, but it was a magical night nonetheless. “Thank you to everyone who came out. Special thanks to all...
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
Santa Fe Reporter
A Prayer For Mikey Rae
Some years ago, while visiting Austin, Texas, I posted to Facebook in search of any Santa Fe friends who wanted to hang out. Santa Fe people are great at traipsing the globe, finding other Santa Feans and only hanging out with each other, and I’m no different. I thought it was a lost cause, but within minutes, I received a text from Mikey Rae, an old friend from my halcyon days hanging around teen art center Warehouse 21:
rrobserver.com
Sunny and chilly, winter storm next week
Today will be slightly colder than the past few days with temperatures in the 20s to 40s. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Confidence is increasing that a winter storm will bring accumulating snow and very strong winds to some areas early next week.”. That winter storm is becoming more possible...
KRQE News 13
Storm Arrives Today
Wet weather is expected across parts of the state through tonight, and maybe even into very early tomorrow morning. The San Juan Mountains in Southern Colorado have been seeing snow since yesterday, expected to get heavier across higher elevations into this afternoon and evening. It will push into the Northern Mountains of New Mexico later today and tonight, but not drop nearly as much snow as Colorado.
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank; kids go on shopping trip
Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.
KRQE News 13
Video: Two women use dog door to break into a Rio Rancho home
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women break into a Rio Rancho home in early November by squeezing through a doggy door. It’s a tight fit, but the security video shows them getting in and then ransacking the place. One woman tried to squeeze herself through the doggie...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will be giving away free haircuts for kids. The event will be at Los Padillas Community Center Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids who attend will receive a free haircut and food. The food will be served as a...
PNM hosting bill assistance event
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm
KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm. KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, …. KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found...
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
Comments / 1