New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project
New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Officials authorize toll hike proposal at Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The toll increases would be phased in at 50 cents per year, which won’t start until the beginning of 2024.
ridgewoodpost.com
Kew Gardens Interchange Project Finally Completed After a Decade of Construction
The decade-long project to overhaul the Kew Gardens Interchange, long known for its congestion and tangled web of roadways, has been completed. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the completion of the $739 million Kew Gardens Interchange project, marking the conclusion of a multi-phase undertaking by New York State to revamp the heavily traveled commuter corridor.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
MTA considers subway turnstile redesign to beat fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA has been considering a redesign of the iconic subway turnstiles as fare evasion continues to seriously hurt the transit agency’s bottom line, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. Fare evasion is costing the MTA about $500 million a year. The MTA’s already rolled out guards as part of a […]
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
‘When does it end?’: MTA, Hochul slammed for proposed fare and toll increases
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An MTA proposal that would make traveling around New York City more expensive for transit riders and drivers is under fire from two of the borough’s elected officials. On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) gathered at...
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
'Triple-demic' hitting NYC as governor urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated
Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to protect themselves from getting sick this winter as cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID-19 are on the rise.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
archpaper.com
MTA announces much-needed elevator upgrades at multiple subway and train stations
It’s about to get easier for people in wheelchairs to get on the train at 23 commuter rail and subway stations across New York City’s metropolitan area. Last week the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced it will install or replace 48 elevators at nine Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) stations and 14 subway stations. In a separate project, the agency is upgrading accessibility at Brooklyn’s Borough Hall Station, adding a three new elevators (the station is already partially accessible).
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
ryerecord.com
At Long Last, Rye Has a New Leaf Blower Law
For many months, the City Council, residents, landscapers, and, at times, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy, whose police officers will continue to enforce the law, have had a back-and-forth public discussion about leaf blowers. Some proponents of a tougher law wanted to eliminate use of gas-powered machines entirely; others wanted to begin a phase-out by encouraging more use of electric-powered blowers. The Council proposed new licenses for landscapers, which, naturally, the landscapers opposed. There was disagreement over retaining the current exemption for larger properties in the R-1 zone — country clubs, churches, schools, and City properties — or getting rid of it.
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
