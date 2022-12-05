ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties man arrested for alleged burglary

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday. Kirk Shultis Jr., 33, is charged with second-degree burglary.

On December 2, police were investigating several burglaries that occurred in the Town of Saugerties. They say their investigation linked Shultis to one of them. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

NEWS10 called the Saugerties police to confirm if Shultis was the same person involved in an alleged abduction of Paislee Shultis . However, they were unable to confirm if he was the same person. He is currently held at the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

