ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Dismisses North Carolina Central

If the goal is to make the first half go so well that the second half basically does not matter, mission accomplished for Marquette men’s basketball on Tuesday night. They didn’t miss a shot against North Carolina Central for nearly nine minutes, running up a 16 point lead. After that happened, Marquette went on a separate 16-2 run that left them up 21 with 3:25 left in the first half.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Get To Know A Marquette Basketball Opponent: North Carolina Central

Dang, how many schools are in that area of the state, anyway? Gonna presume it’s even more than we realize. Founding and History: The school was chartered in 1909 and started classes in 1910. Originally, it was named, and stick with me here, I’m just passing it along: National Religious Training School & Chautauqua for the Colored Race. I’m just going to drop this Wikipedia link for Chautauqua right here and let you figure it out. In 1915, the school was sold and reamed as National Training School, where it started preparing black teachers. That’s how it ended up being renamed Durham State Normal School for Negroes in 1923 when the state began funding it, as “Normal School” is old-timey code for “teachers’ college.” Two years later, as the curriculum expanded, the state changed the name again to North Carolina College for Negroes, and eventually, in 1947, everyone wised up and just made it North Carolina College at Durham. They dropped “at Durham” part and officially expanded to university status in 1969.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy