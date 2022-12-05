Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Best Fortes
The best Fortes in Dragon Quest Treasures are the ones you’re going to want to take out with you into the unknown. Each of these skills is designed to help you navigate around the open environments a little bit more comfortably, but they are absolutely not created equal. In fact, there’s one that we recommend taking out every single time you go out hunting for treasure, and one you may never even use.
IGN
Crime Boss: Rockay City Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards
Michael Madsen, Kim Bassinger and Chuck Norris (!?) lead an all-star cast in this stylish open world crime game coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 28, 2023.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 674: Birdwatching with Blade
Cardy, Matt, and Jesse are here to chat about the highs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, the lows of The Callisto Protocol, and the absolutely fine Evil West. Got a game for us to play or some feedback you'd like read out on the show? Why not email us: ign_ukfeedback@ign.com.
IGN
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Project Care Bear can be played both...
IGN
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
IGN
The Best Action Game of 2022: Nominees
Whether you're a fan of pizza-gobbling mutant turtles or the pistol-wielding witch on the Switch, 2022 was a breakout year for action games. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Bayonetta 3 showed these much loved icons are still at the top of their game, while Sifu's brutal learning curve made it all the more satisfying when everything clicked. Cult of the Lamb is as adorable as it is unsettling and don't be fooled by Vampire Survivor's simplistic looks, because underneath the pixel art is a roguelike that'll keep you hooked.
IGN
Pokemon Go Sizes
Discover your favorite Pokemon in a whole different size! Starting on December 8, 2022, you might encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon out in the wild. You can keep track of the smallest and largest Pokemon you catch with the new size record feature in the Pokedex. How will your Pokemon measure up?
IGN
Every Reveal from The Game Awards 2022 in 9 Minutes
From first looks at Death Stranding 2 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release date announcements for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, The Games Awards 2022 did not disappoint! Here's everything that they showed during this year's awards show.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
IGN
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
IGN
New Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trailer Confirms March Release
We just got a brand new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards that has confirmed its previously leaked March release, narrowing it down to March 17, 2023. The trailer focuses on the returning hero Cal Kestis, who in the five year interim between Fallen Order and Survivor has become a stronger, more powerful Jedi Knight. He shows off multiple new Force and lightsaber abilities, including appearing to dual wield lightsabers as well as assembling a lightsaber that looks more like a claymore. At one point he seems to partner with multiple mounts that allow him to travel across both ground and air quickly.
IGN
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 is the current Genshin Impact update, focusing on the aftermath of the events of Version 3.2. In 3.3, the Traveler and Scaramouche travel to Irminsul to uncover some information. Tatarasuna is also apparently related in some way... Here's everything you need to know about Version 3.3,...
IGN
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
IGN
Pinball FX - Official Console Release Window Trailer
Pinball FX will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in February 2023, with Nintendo Switch coming later in 2023. Watch the trailer to see the tables that will be available, including tables from Star Wars pinball, Dreamworks pinball, Universal Classics pinball, and more.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
IGN
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
IGN
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Official Ruptured Cistern Trailer
Watch the latest Aliens: Fireteam Elite trailer to see what to expect with the Ruptured Cistern update, available now for the cooperative third-person survival shooter game. The Ruptured Cistern update brings a new adventure and limited-time rewards. In the Ruptured Cistern update, reports are that there's a leak in Katanga's cisterns. Explore Katanga's cisterns, clear out the Xenomorphs, and help with the repairs.
IGN
Tips And Tricks
Dragon Quest Treasures is the latest little spin-off in the titanic JRPG series, and instead of trying to save the world, it mostly has you hanging out with monsters and trying to find booty. It’s definitely a touch easier than other games in the series, but there are still a few Dragon Quest Treasures tricks and tips to know that’ll help you out in your journey for loot.
IGN
Choo-Choo Charles Review
I have an affinity for the absurd, silly, and downright stupid (look no further than Goat Simulator 3 review as evidence), so when I heard about a game where you’re being stalked by the demonic equivalent of Thomas the Tank Engine, I was suitably excited. But while Choo-Choo Charles’ premise brings me no end of joy, the janky and barebones adventure itself is way more dull than I thought possible. Unfortunately, this comedy game disguised as a horror game manages to be devoid of humor and terror in equal measure, and even though the runtime is only about 90 minutes, I found myself looking for a way off this crazy train much sooner.
Comments / 0