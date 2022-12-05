We just got a brand new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards that has confirmed its previously leaked March release, narrowing it down to March 17, 2023. The trailer focuses on the returning hero Cal Kestis, who in the five year interim between Fallen Order and Survivor has become a stronger, more powerful Jedi Knight. He shows off multiple new Force and lightsaber abilities, including appearing to dual wield lightsabers as well as assembling a lightsaber that looks more like a claymore. At one point he seems to partner with multiple mounts that allow him to travel across both ground and air quickly.

17 HOURS AGO