Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
KRQE News 13
Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full effect. If you still need to do some holiday shopping, the Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year they have put together all the local shops participating in a map...
PNM hosting bill assistance event
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
New art exhibit opens in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’ The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 […]
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
Proposed zoning changes could mean more casitas in Albuquerque
The city said they have received a lot of positive feedback and hope the city council will adopt some form of the proposal in the next few months.
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
KRQE News 13
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?. Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking …. Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?. Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing...
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
KRQE Newsfeed: Affordable housing, Asking for money, Rain and snow, Rio Rancho break in, New partnership
Wednesday’s Top Stories Truth or Consequences mayor investigated for animal cruelty NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate sentenced to probation after DWI KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday UNM Lobos […]
KRQE News 13
Assistance League of Albuquerque provides assistance for homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need. The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
COVID-19 memorial proposed for Albuquerque
It's a project that could cost millions to build, but organizers say it will be priceless for those who lost loved ones to the pandemic.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will be giving away free haircuts for kids. The event will be at Los Padillas Community Center Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids who attend will receive a free haircut and food. The food will be served as a...
caringmagazine.org
When a New Mexico pueblo was without water for weeks, The Salvation Army stepped in
Santa Fe (New Mexico) Corps Officer Lt. Ismael Gutierrez got a call in early November. On the other end, a man from the government said a nearby Native American settlement, Pueblo of Acoma, had been out of water for a week after its wells had failed, and that they were in desperate need of food. He asked if The Salvation Army could provide food boxes for seniors there for a week. Gutierrez said “yes.”
sandovalsignpost.com
Rebuilders in Bernalillo Strive to Keep People in Their Homes
Carolyn Ruiz’s mother was only 80 when she moved into Ruiz’s Bernalillo home, a house that already needed a lot of work. Seven years later, her mother’s can still get around. And Ruiz, after working much of her life, is on a fixed income and had been unable to refinance the house since the deed included her ex-husband’s name long after the divorce.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate in Elephant Butte or T or C, shop like Santa, catch a hockey game, enjoy Handel's "Messiah," and don't miss "Scrooge" performed by the New Mexico Gay Men's Choir. Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade. See farolitos light the sandy shores of Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday...
Hotel room of Albuquerque visitors burglarized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tourists from out of state were hoping for a nice vacation. However, the last day they were here in Albuquerque, someone stole from their hotel room. It’s often heard about trailers taken or cars broken into at hotels. This time, a hotel room rummaged through. “I felt it was a safe place,” […]
Comments / 0