Santa Fe (New Mexico) Corps Officer Lt. Ismael Gutierrez got a call in early November. On the other end, a man from the government said a nearby Native American settlement, Pueblo of Acoma, had been out of water for a week after its wells had failed, and that they were in desperate need of food. He asked if The Salvation Army could provide food boxes for seniors there for a week. Gutierrez said “yes.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO