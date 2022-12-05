ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full effect. If you still need to do some holiday shopping, the Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year they have put together all the local shops participating in a map...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting bill assistance event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New art exhibit opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’ The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Affordable housing, Asking for money, Rain and snow, Rio Rancho break in, New partnership

Wednesday’s Top Stories Truth or Consequences mayor investigated for animal cruelty NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate sentenced to probation after DWI KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday UNM Lobos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque provides assistance for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need. The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless

Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will be giving away free haircuts for kids. The event will be at Los Padillas Community Center Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids who attend will receive a free haircut and food. The food will be served as a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
caringmagazine.org

When a New Mexico pueblo was without water for weeks, The Salvation Army stepped in

Santa Fe (New Mexico) Corps Officer Lt. Ismael Gutierrez got a call in early November. On the other end, a man from the government said a nearby Native American settlement, Pueblo of Acoma, had been out of water for a week after its wells had failed, and that they were in desperate need of food. He asked if The Salvation Army could provide food boxes for seniors there for a week. Gutierrez said “yes.”
SANTA FE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Rebuilders in Bernalillo Strive to Keep People in Their Homes

Carolyn Ruiz’s mother was only 80 when she moved into Ruiz’s Bernalillo home, a house that already needed a lot of work. Seven years later, her mother’s can still get around. And Ruiz, after working much of her life, is on a fixed income and had been unable to refinance the house since the deed included her ex-husband’s name long after the divorce.
BERNALILLO, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate in Elephant Butte or T or C, shop like Santa, catch a hockey game, enjoy Handel's "Messiah," and don't miss "Scrooge" performed by the New Mexico Gay Men's Choir. Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade. See farolitos light the sandy shores of Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hotel room of Albuquerque visitors burglarized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tourists from out of state were hoping for a nice vacation. However, the last day they were here in Albuquerque, someone stole from their hotel room. It’s often heard about trailers taken or cars broken into at hotels. This time, a hotel room rummaged through. “I felt it was a safe place,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

