California State

5d ago

With all these late facts and Republican wins, are we still saying Gavin won minutes after the polls closed?Because he got destroyed in Placer County.

californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Two new Republicans to represent region

Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
californiaglobe.com

Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1

A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Pitching Projects for Budget Funding

Part of the California budget process, certainly when the State’s General Fund enjoys a surplus of revenues, is for legislators and interested parties to pursue funding for a specific project in California. For example, proponents may desire funding for a project such as green space, or a community recreational center. The other type of project is one pursued by a legislator or group of legislators (e.g., those representing a local area of the state that is pursuing state funding for a regional project, such as a transportation corridor).
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

UC Strike Affecting Students Finals, Semester Grades

The ongoing University of California strike of 36,000 academic student employees (such as teaching assistants) and graduate student researchers continued on Thursday, with the strike now directly affecting students’ finals and their grades for the semester. The strike began nearly a month ago on November 14th. Months of negotiations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

What Are the Department of Finance’s Required Reports to the Legislature?

California Government Code Section 13308 requires five reports to the Legislature that must be submitted by the Director of the Governor’s Department of Finance (DOF). The state Constitution only requires the Governor to submit his or her budget within the first 10 days of each calendar year pursuant to Article IV, Section 12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE

