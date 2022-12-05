Read full article on original website
With all these late facts and Republican wins, are we still saying Gavin won minutes after the polls closed?Because he got destroyed in Placer County.
californiaglobe.com
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
californiaglobe.com
Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
californiaglobe.com
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
californiaglobe.com
Residents and Leaders In Cities Affected By CDCR Prison Closures Speak Out
City leaders and residents of the seven cities and towns affected by the Tuesday announcement of the closure and partial closure of seven state prisons across the state expressed uneasiness and fear of the future on Wednesday, as the prisons served as economic and employment anchors for decades. Specifically, the...
Assemblyman Fong responds to Governor Newsom's call to penalize oil companies
California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.
californiaglobe.com
Pitching Projects for Budget Funding
Part of the California budget process, certainly when the State’s General Fund enjoys a surplus of revenues, is for legislators and interested parties to pursue funding for a specific project in California. For example, proponents may desire funding for a project such as green space, or a community recreational center. The other type of project is one pursued by a legislator or group of legislators (e.g., those representing a local area of the state that is pursuing state funding for a regional project, such as a transportation corridor).
californiaglobe.com
UC Strike Affecting Students Finals, Semester Grades
The ongoing University of California strike of 36,000 academic student employees (such as teaching assistants) and graduate student researchers continued on Thursday, with the strike now directly affecting students’ finals and their grades for the semester. The strike began nearly a month ago on November 14th. Months of negotiations...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
californiaglobe.com
What Are the Department of Finance’s Required Reports to the Legislature?
California Government Code Section 13308 requires five reports to the Legislature that must be submitted by the Director of the Governor’s Department of Finance (DOF). The state Constitution only requires the Governor to submit his or her budget within the first 10 days of each calendar year pursuant to Article IV, Section 12.
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
Department Of Homeland Security Extends Federal REAL ID Enforcement date By Two More Years
Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID despite the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcing Monday that it is extending the federal REAL ID enforcement date by two more years. The requirements to now have a REAL ID to enter an airplane or a federal building is expected to take effect on ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline
The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp
December 5, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Service Unit agents apprehended Raul Mejia on Dec. 3. Mejia had. walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, Dec. 1. Mejia, 22, was located by CDCR special agents in Los...
