ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

County-wide Toys for Tots donation boxes ready for holiday season

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P40L_0jYDF3Ds00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Toys for Tots drop-off boxes are ready for donations from the public.

County officials said drop-offs are located at any Santa Barbara County fire station, as well as in the lobby of the County Administration building at 105 E. Anapamu St.

Donations of unwrapped toys still in their boxes are accepted anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., every day of the week.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will be Topping Off the Box at their next meeting on Dec. 13.

Boxes will be collected on Dec. 15, and the toys will be gifted to local children in need through the Unity Shoppe.

The post County-wide Toys for Tots donation boxes ready for holiday season appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Receives Outpouring of Community Support as Animal Intakes Surge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – November was a busy month for County Animal Services, taking in 117 more pets in need than the same time last year, 334 pets total. This past week alone, the SBCAS shelters took in 87 pets, and on Friday, December 2 there were no vacant kennels to house new strays. SBCAS leadership alerted the community, and over the weekend, 33 pets went into homes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills

New wildfire detection cameras have been installed on Santa Barbara Tv Hill overlooking the Santa Barbara front providing early detection services to the community by the Montecito Fire Department. The post New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Nutcracker: Sweet dances into News Channel 3-12 Morning Team to give our viewers a peak behind the curtain

News Channel 3-12 Morning team was visited by the Director of Westside Dance Jennifer Phillips to give our viewers a peak behind the curtain of the upcoming performance of "The Nutcracker: Sweet". The post The Nutcracker: Sweet dances into News Channel 3-12 Morning Team to give our viewers a peak behind the curtain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Pacific Pride Foundation receives $100,000 with Michael Towbes Community Impact Award

The Pacific Pride Foundation said the $100,000 with the award will go towards a language access project designed to improve the foundation's reach and accessibility with the goal of being a bilingual organization by 2024. The post Pacific Pride Foundation receives $100,000 with Michael Towbes Community Impact Award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy