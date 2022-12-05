ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year

The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Prince William County Introduces Community Safety Initiative

During their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Board of County Supervisors gave staff approval to move forward with a new Community Safety Initiative. While the county has been committed to ensuring a safe and secure community through prevention, readiness and service excellence, this new initiative approach further enhances this commitment to the community.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent

Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
Speed camera pilot program approved in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - New speed cameras are on the way to Fairfax County after a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The pilot program approved would put ten new speed cameras on the roads in early 2023, nine in school zones and one in a construction site. If...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Construction Begins on Downtown Leesburg Redevelopment Project

After more than a decade of planning, the developers of the Church & Market development in downtown Leesburg celebrated the groundbreaking for the project Wednesday afternoon. The project includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square feet combined of retail, restaurant and office space on the former Loudoun Times-Mirror property off Market Street, stretching back to the parking lot and alley that borders Church and Loudoun streets. It was approved by the Town Council in 2019.
LEESBURG, VA
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered

The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
HAYMARKET, VA
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
MDOT SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On MD 231 Benedict Bridge

BENIDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting. During work hours, crews...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter train in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A 21-year-old has been struck and killed by a commuter train in Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Police Department says a call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in the area of Prince Edward Street and Frederick Street.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
