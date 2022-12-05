Read full article on original website
One Airlifted To VA Hospital After Fast-Moving Fairfax County Fire Breaks Out In Area Home
One person was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after a morning fire broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Thursday leaving several occupants of the residence trapped inside, according to investigators.First responders from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called at approxima…
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
Prince William County Introduces Community Safety Initiative
During their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Board of County Supervisors gave staff approval to move forward with a new Community Safety Initiative. While the county has been committed to ensuring a safe and secure community through prevention, readiness and service excellence, this new initiative approach further enhances this commitment to the community.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent
Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
fox5dc.com
Speed camera pilot program approved in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - New speed cameras are on the way to Fairfax County after a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. The pilot program approved would put ten new speed cameras on the roads in early 2023, nine in school zones and one in a construction site. If...
loudounnow.com
Construction Begins on Downtown Leesburg Redevelopment Project
After more than a decade of planning, the developers of the Church & Market development in downtown Leesburg celebrated the groundbreaking for the project Wednesday afternoon. The project includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square feet combined of retail, restaurant and office space on the former Loudoun Times-Mirror property off Market Street, stretching back to the parking lot and alley that borders Church and Loudoun streets. It was approved by the Town Council in 2019.
WJLA
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
WTOP
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
Bay Net
MDOT SHA To Perform Routine Maintenance On MD 231 Benedict Bridge
BENIDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, weather permitting. During work hours, crews...
Fees waived temporarily at Fairfax County landfills after trash company shuts down unexpectedly
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Former customers of a garbage collection company that unexpectedly shut down earlier this month are being offered free collection services at two Fairfax County landfills until the start of January. Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 2, 2022. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors...
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
WHSV
Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
DC's former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety didn't want to leave post after assault arrest
WASHINGTON — For the first time since he was cleared of assault charges, D.C.’s former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart is talking about his time as the District’s top public safety official while defending his record on crime. “Of course, I do,” Geldart said when...
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter train in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A 21-year-old has been struck and killed by a commuter train in Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Police Department says a call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in the area of Prince Edward Street and Frederick Street.
The Hylton Center Welcomes New Executive Board Chair Sheyna Burt
The Hylton Performing Arts Center welcomes Sheyna Burt as its newest Chair of the Executive Board, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 season. A passionate arts advocate and accomplished attorney, Burt also serves as President at local institutions, including Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestras of Prince William.
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
