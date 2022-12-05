After more than a decade of planning, the developers of the Church & Market development in downtown Leesburg celebrated the groundbreaking for the project Wednesday afternoon. The project includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square feet combined of retail, restaurant and office space on the former Loudoun Times-Mirror property off Market Street, stretching back to the parking lot and alley that borders Church and Loudoun streets. It was approved by the Town Council in 2019.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO