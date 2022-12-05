Read full article on original website
The Hylton Center Welcomes New Executive Board Chair Sheyna Burt
The Hylton Performing Arts Center welcomes Sheyna Burt as its newest Chair of the Executive Board, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 season. A passionate arts advocate and accomplished attorney, Burt also serves as President at local institutions, including Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestras of Prince William.
Enjoy Festive Holiday Events and Winter Reading at Libraries
The winter season brings beloved holidays, and there are never too many opportunities to breathe in the smell of ginger cookies, showcase your creativity with holiday ornaments, and cozy up and read a book. Holiday Programs. Join Prince William Public Libraries for holiday fun, including creating holiday wreaths or a...
Prince William County Introduces Community Safety Initiative
During their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Board of County Supervisors gave staff approval to move forward with a new Community Safety Initiative. While the county has been committed to ensuring a safe and secure community through prevention, readiness and service excellence, this new initiative approach further enhances this commitment to the community.
North Pole Express: Letters to Santa
Bring your letters for Santa and Mrs. Claus to Potomac Place (2133 Montgomery Avenue, Woodbridge) any time through Friday, Dec. 16. There will be a large mailbox near the front entrance for your letters. Be sure to include your address as well so that Santa and Mrs. Claus can personally respond to your letter. (No stamps required!)
Tune in the Holiday Spirit with Music and Theater
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. This holiday season, amidst the gift buying and food shopping, don’t forget to nurture your artistic soul as. well. There are plenty of fine...
Holiday Artisan Market – Gingerbread – Concerts!
After Santa arrives in Occoquan at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, head to River Mill Park for the Holiday Artisan Market, Gingerbread House Contest, and Concerts! The Holiday Artisan Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Artisans and makers will offer original, handmade work in a wide range of media.
Jolly Good Times in Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
Bring in the Holidays with Prince William County Parks and Recreation
Provided by Prince William County Parks and Recreation. On December 3, the popular Holiday Market will be held at Pfitzner Stadium with over 40 vendors expected. It’s the perfect place to find that special holiday gift!. And mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss the Rocking Around...
Ingleside Receives Great Place to Work® Certification in 2022
Ingleside, a premier not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult services in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. “This recognition reflects the incredible work and dedication from each and every member of our staff,” said...
NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park Dec. 8 to 11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Prince William Living December 2022
Welcome to our holiday issue. We’ve filled this edition with fun ways to celebrate the season with those you love. And if you’re like me, as the season winds down, you find yourself wanting to hold on to those cozy feelings of togetherness and the warmth you get from giving. This month’s feature can help you carry that feeling throughout 2023 with ways to volunteer and give back every month of the year. Share your talents with our community like it’s the holiday season every season. We’ve even got some terrific opportunities that include the entire family.
New Prince William County Planning Director Announced
Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. Prince William County has hired Mark Buenavista as the county’s new Planning Director, effective Jan. 23, 2023. The Prince William County Planning Office is responsible for reviewing development applications, including rezonings, special use permits, comprehensive plan amendments, Agricultural and Forestal District applications, zoning appeals, variances and public facility reviews.
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held a few days ago, and photographer Tavan Smith was there to capture scenes from the event. The White House, Washington, D.C. (photo by Tavan Smith/Prince William Living)
Holidays Create Special Waste
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. The holidays and seasonal chores often create the need for special waste disposal. These important disposal decisions are not made on a routine basis, so here are a few helpful holiday hints. Gifts of upgraded tech gadgets and new home appliances may...
38 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in September 2022
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Thirty-eight businesses received a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ or official letter to ‘Open for Business’ from the Department of Development Services’ Small Business Project Management Program in September 2022, bringing the year-to-date total to two hundred and ninety-six businesses ‘Open for Business.’
Prince William Chamber Selects Advocacy Services Provider for 2023 General Assembly Session
This week, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of Access Point Public Affairs to provide advocacy services to the Chamber for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which will commence on Jan. 11, 2023. As the largest chamber in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the Prince William...
Make the Season of Giving Last All Year Long
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. The last week of December is like the eye of a storm. Between the chaos of the holidays and new year is an. opportunity to...
GreenDrop® Opens New Donation Center in Manassas
GreenDrop® is opening a new donation center in the Shops at County Center parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 1. The donation site will provide a safe and convenient location to donate gently used items to GreenDrop’s nonprofit partners, the American Red Cross, Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation and the National Federation of the Blind.
City of Manassas Hires New Fire & Rescue Chief
The City of Manassas has selected Edward R. Mills III to head Fire & Rescue Services. Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counterterrorism, and has been an Assistant Fire Chief and an acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.
