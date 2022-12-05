ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWLiving

Prince William County Introduces Community Safety Initiative

During their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Board of County Supervisors gave staff approval to move forward with a new Community Safety Initiative. While the county has been committed to ensuring a safe and secure community through prevention, readiness and service excellence, this new initiative approach further enhances this commitment to the community.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

North Pole Express: Letters to Santa

Bring your letters for Santa and Mrs. Claus to Potomac Place (2133 Montgomery Avenue, Woodbridge) any time through Friday, Dec. 16. There will be a large mailbox near the front entrance for your letters. Be sure to include your address as well so that Santa and Mrs. Claus can personally respond to your letter. (No stamps required!)
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Tune in the Holiday Spirit with Music and Theater

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. This holiday season, amidst the gift buying and food shopping, don’t forget to nurture your artistic soul as. well. There are plenty of fine...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Holiday Artisan Market – Gingerbread – Concerts!

After Santa arrives in Occoquan at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, head to River Mill Park for the Holiday Artisan Market, Gingerbread House Contest, and Concerts! The Holiday Artisan Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Artisans and makers will offer original, handmade work in a wide range of media.
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Jolly Good Times in Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Ingleside Receives Great Place to Work® Certification in 2022

Ingleside, a premier not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult services in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. “This recognition reflects the incredible work and dedication from each and every member of our staff,” said...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at our Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park Dec. 8 to 11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Living December 2022

Welcome to our holiday issue. We’ve filled this edition with fun ways to celebrate the season with those you love. And if you’re like me, as the season winds down, you find yourself wanting to hold on to those cozy feelings of togetherness and the warmth you get from giving. This month’s feature can help you carry that feeling throughout 2023 with ways to volunteer and give back every month of the year. Share your talents with our community like it’s the holiday season every season. We’ve even got some terrific opportunities that include the entire family.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

New Prince William County Planning Director Announced

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. Prince William County has hired Mark Buenavista as the county’s new Planning Director, effective Jan. 23, 2023. The Prince William County Planning Office is responsible for reviewing development applications, including rezonings, special use permits, comprehensive plan amendments, Agricultural and Forestal District applications, zoning appeals, variances and public facility reviews.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Holidays Create Special Waste

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. The holidays and seasonal chores often create the need for special waste disposal. These important disposal decisions are not made on a routine basis, so here are a few helpful holiday hints. Gifts of upgraded tech gadgets and new home appliances may...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

38 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in September 2022

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Thirty-eight businesses received a ‘Certificate of Occupancy’ or official letter to ‘Open for Business’ from the Department of Development Services’ Small Business Project Management Program in September 2022, bringing the year-to-date total to two hundred and ninety-six businesses ‘Open for Business.’
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

GreenDrop® Opens New Donation Center in Manassas

GreenDrop® is opening a new donation center in the Shops at County Center parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 1. The donation site will provide a safe and convenient location to donate gently used items to GreenDrop’s nonprofit partners, the American Red Cross, Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation and the National Federation of the Blind.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

City of Manassas Hires New Fire & Rescue Chief

The City of Manassas has selected Edward R. Mills III to head Fire & Rescue Services. Mills comes to the City with more than 30 years of experience in Fire & Rescue services with the District of Columbia. Mills has a large variety of experience, including emergency management, EMS, working with the Medical Director, counterterrorism, and has been an Assistant Fire Chief and an acting Fire Chief. He has extensive volunteer hours around the area.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy