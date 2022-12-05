Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update
During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
LeBron James congratulates Glenville football team on state championship: 'It just brings so much awareness'
CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. And now, so does the Glenville High School football team. And while James currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP was well aware of the Tarblooders' 26-6 victory over Wyoming in the Ohio Division IV state championship game this past weekend. Making his return to Northeast Ohio for the Lakers' 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, James gave a shoutout to Glenville for becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the playoff era.
WKYC
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon celebrates Glenville High School football championship
Get pumped, Cleveland! Here's how Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon helped celebrate the Glenville High School football tea's championship win.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Suspect indicted for vandalizing Cleveland Browns' playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man for breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium last month and damaging the field with his vehicle. Anthony O’Neal faces charges of vandalism and breaking and entering. Police say after driving to the stadium in a red vehicle, he climbed over a fence and entered the facility on the night of Monday, Nov. 21.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns name Joel Bitonio 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year
CLEVELAND — Two days after their 27-14 win over the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns honored one of their franchise's best players. On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they have selected left guard Joel Bitonio as their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Established in 1970, the Walter...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
BEREA, Ohio — Following a special teams-dominated victory on Sunday against the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is receiving league-wide recognition. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The National Football League announced...
Cleveland Browns host annual '10 Days of Giving'
CLEVELAND — With the holiday season in full gear, Tuesday marked the first day of the Cleveland Browns' annual "10 Days of Giving" as part of the "Browns Give Back" initiative. "10 Days of Giving" will take place from December 6 through December 15. Players, coaches and front office...
Watch: Cleveland Glenville players give emotional speeches during state championship celebration
CLEVELAND — The Glenville High School football team's state championship has meant a lot of things to a lot of people in Cleveland. That includes the players, themselves, who were honored on Thursday with a parade and celebration at Public Hall. While local officials -- including Cleveland Mayor Justin...
LSU offers 2024 defensive lineman from Maryland
Darrion Smith is a 2024 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman prospect from Baltimore where he plays for St. Frances Academy. The St. Frances Academy Panthers went 9-1 this season with a loaded schedule. Their only loss came in the last game of the season against IMG Academy. Kelly has built a pipeline to Maryland as 2023 commit Dashawn Womack is a star player there.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
