Buffalo, NY

BTF gives vote of no confidence to Buffalo Public Schools

By Tom Puckett
 3 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A vast majority, 91 percent, of Buffalo Teachers Federation members voted no confidence in Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and the Buffalo School Board. The vote was taken as negotiations on a new contract are set to resume Thursday.

"The overwhelming vote speaks loudly and needs no comment," says BTF President Phil Rumore in a letter to teachers. 3 percent voted against the vote of no confidence, and 6 percent abstained.

Rumore says he was hoping for significant progress during the last negotiating session and says that did not happen. The next round of negotiations is set for Thursday.

Rumore says if there is no substantial movement, there will be another vote of No Confidence for the superintendent and board. He says that would be a second such vote against this board and superintendent, a first for the BTF.

