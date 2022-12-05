Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.

Culbreath was found at his home on Sunday night. Culbreath served as the 13th Mayor of Johnston from April 2014 to April 2022 after eight years and two terms.

No official cause of death has yet been assigned. The Coroner’s Office tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.