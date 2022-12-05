Dodgers News: Trea Turner Heading East to the Philadelphia Phillies

Turner is joining the Phillies on a monster deal.

After weeks of rumors, Trea Turner will officially be heading to the NL East and joining the Philadephia Phillies. ESPN reporter Jeff Passan broke the news earlier today.

Trea signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with Philadelphia. There was speculation that he would head back east since he felt more comfortable out there, and Trea got his wish.

The Phillies add one of the league's most explosive players and possibly the best shortstop in the loaded free-agent market.

Turner came off an MVP-type season in 2022 with the Dodgers. He slashed .298/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS while hitting 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs.

Turner will be reunited with his former teammate Bryce Harper, who signed a monster deal with the Phillies in 2018 after leaving the Washington Nationals.

After reaching the World Series in 2022, the Phillies will look to finish the job in 2023. The Phillies finished the regular season at 87-75 and earned themselves a Wild Card spot. They got hot at the right time and won the National League, but ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in six games in the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers now have a huge hole to fill at the shortstop position. They have the options of Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts as free agents. They can also trade for a lower-tier one or slide Gavin Lux to the six spot.

The floodgates have opened, and L.A. will need to figure out what to do for the days/weeks to come.

Thank you for your consistency in your time with the Boys in Blue, Trea. Good luck in Philadelphia.