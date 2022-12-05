FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (11-0) battled back on Thursday night to take down Lamar (4-4), 63-50. Arkansas found themselves in unfamiliar territory at the half, trailing 33-31, but after holding the Cardinals to just 17 points off 17.2 percent shooting in the second half, the Razorbacks found a way to remain as one of 13 unbeaten teams in the country. Chrissy Carr and Saylor Poffenbarger came up with big shots in the second half to pull the Razorbacks away with the win. Carr led the game with 18 points, while Poffenbarger tallied her second consecutive double-double off a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.

