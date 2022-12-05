Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Anthony Black preview matchup with Oklahoma and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road on Saturday to Tulsa to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. Hear what head coach Eric Musselman and freshman Anthony Black had to say about the matchup here:. The...
Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and was reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
Razorbacks Pull Out Hard-Fought Win Over Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (11-0) battled back on Thursday night to take down Lamar (4-4), 63-50. Arkansas found themselves in unfamiliar territory at the half, trailing 33-31, but after holding the Cardinals to just 17 points off 17.2 percent shooting in the second half, the Razorbacks found a way to remain as one of 13 unbeaten teams in the country. Chrissy Carr and Saylor Poffenbarger came up with big shots in the second half to pull the Razorbacks away with the win. Carr led the game with 18 points, while Poffenbarger tallied her second consecutive double-double off a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Six Hogs named to Coaches All-SEC team
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has placed six players on the Coaches All-SEC team including three on the first team. Linebacker Drew Sanders, kickoff specialist Jake Bates and center Ricky Stromberg made the first unit. Linebacker Bumper Pool, running back Rocket Sanders and cornerback Dwight McGlothern are on the second unit. This comes one day after Arkansas placed five on the AP team.
No. 9 Arkansas overcomes double-digit deficit to grind out 65-58 win over UNCG
The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks may or may not have revenge on their minds when they get to a long awaited rematch this Saturday, but first they had to be careful not to look past Tuesday’s opponent, North Carolina-Greensboro, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. It was ugly for all 40 minutes, but the Hoop Hogs grinded their way to a 65-58 come-from-behind win over the visiting Spartans.
Keuan Parker leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal. Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season. Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam...
Pooh Paul named second-team freshman All-America
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. has been named to the College Football News Freshmen All-America team. Paul had just one start this season, but finished sixth on the team with 50 tackles. The redshirt freshman had 31 solo tackles, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.
Kaylon Morris talks commitment to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaylon Morris has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. Morris, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on Saturday and committed on Monday. Morris talked about his decision to choose Arkansas. “It means a lot actually,” Morris said. “Going into my senior...
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about 10-0 start and previews game with Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 21 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and are off to their best start since 2013. The Razorbacks get ready for their next contest coming up on Thursday against Lamar at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors...
Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
Good Day NWA Shoutouts: Students of the month
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts. Our first shoutout is going to a few local students who...
Wellness Wednesday – How to “Level Up”
There are some simple steps to leveling up or providing different options to maximize fitness at any level!. Joining Good Day NWA for this week’s Wellness Wednesday (in partnership with Fayetteville Athletic Club) is the FAC Group Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings. Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring Wellness...
Happening in NWA - Art on the Bricks, Bentonville Parade, & more
Happening in NWA - Art on the Bricks, Bentonville Parade, & more. Happening in NWA – Art on the Bricks, Bentonville …. Happening in NWA - Art on the Bricks, Bentonville Parade, & more. Washington Regional honored for ‘high performing’ …. Washington Regional honored for 'high performing'...
