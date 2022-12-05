Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Friday it’s Have a Heart, Help a Neighbor on Good Morning Northland
Friday is the 19th annual “Have a Heart, Help a Neighbor” campaign for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. Each year, Good Morning Northland and WDIO join Second Harvest to help raise money and bring in food to help our friends and family in need this holiday season.
WDIO-TV
Hibbing Salvation Army gearing up for giving season
The need is great this giving season. There are over 500 kids who are part of the Angel Tree program through the Hibbing Salvation Army. That’s 100 more than last year. You can help Santa out with presents this year. They are still looking for winter jackets and mittens, along with popular toys like Cocomelon, Pokemon cards, and Legos.
WDIO-TV
CHUM is seeking donations from the community to help pour back into our community
If you have been in the grocery stores lately, you have probably seen their shelves stocked with food, and maybe sometimes they could be out of stock of an item. Well, a Northland food shelf is one having trouble keeping its shelves stocked. The people at the Chum food shelf...
WDIO-TV
Deck the Halls event coming up at Lincoln Elementary in Hibbing
Get ready to walk into a winter wonderland at Lincoln Elementary in Hibbing!. They are bringing back their Deck the Halls event, and it’s bigger and better than the first year. Kids and staff are busy covering nearly every inch of the hallways and lockers with all things holidays.
boreal.org
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
Deals struck between nursing union and hospitals, potentially averting strike
Tentative agreements have been reached between the Minnesota Nurses Association and most of the Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals with which it was negotiating ahead of a planned strike next week. Spokespersons from Allina Health, Twin Cities Hospitals Group, Essentia Health, St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, and the Minnesota Nurses...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Hayward
Cloquet, MN- Prospective students will have a chance to tour a local college this week. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting interested students and their families from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7. The campus-wide event is free and students will be able to visit with faculty, program staff, athletics coaches, and current students. There will be hands-on activities as well as a chance to get to know the school. Spring semester begins January 9, but if students need more time, there will be another campus visit day in February.
boreal.org
Recounts underway in Cook County, other counties for Minnesota House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet Police Department’s annual “Stuff the Squad” Toy Drive is back
Join the CPD for there annual “Stuff the Squad” Toy Drive! on December 7, from 4-8 p.m. This event has been a huge success over the last five years, filling squads with toys and gift cards. The police department is partnering again this year with the Fond du Lac Police Department!
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Remember When George Clooney Cracked A Charming Joke About Duluth While At The Depot?
From time to time I still smile when I think about the time George Clooney came to Duluth along with his co-star Renee Zellweger. They were promoting a movie that had Duluth in the storyline and came to the depot. George Clooney was just as charming as you hoped he would be.
WDIO-TV
17 charged in major drug trafficking case
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
katcountry989.com
17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards
SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards. The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer. The accident was reported around...
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer
An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
WDIO-TV
Hwy. 53 bridge demolition underway in Duluth
The demolition of Hwy. 53 bridge will be taking place soon. Residents in Lincoln Park neighborhood will more than likely expect extra noise from the bridge’s demolition. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, road construction work will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, there may be significant demolition happening until 9 p.m., construction will also take place on Saturdays. Hwy. 53 bridge, demolition has been part of the Twin Ports Interchange project.
northernnewsnow.com
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids boy’s hockey wins, Hibbing/Chisholm ties Denfeld
On the prep ice Tuesday the Grand Rapids boy’s hockey team visited the Proctor Rails, looking to start the season with a 5-0 record. Proctor goal keeper Aj Reyelts tallied 39 saves in the game. As the Thunderhawks won 3-1, staying undefeated this season. It was the road opener...
Comments / 0