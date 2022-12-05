Read full article on original website
Chris Marshall enters transfer portal: Five-star WR from Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class joins exodus
The mass exodus from Texas A&M continued Wednesday when Chris Marshall, a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the Class of 2022, entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Fort Bend High School in Missouri City, Texas, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what wound up being the best recruiting class of all time, according to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Three Aggies named to SEC All-Freshman football team
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff were named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman football team Thursday. Evan Stewart led all conference freshman with a team-high 53 receptions for 649 yards this season. Shemar Stewart started in six games and played in...
Texas A&M freshman WR Chris Marshall to transfer
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring. The Missouri City graduate played in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules this season, first before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 and again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22. He did not play again after the South Carolina game.
2023 5-star RB Rueben Owens commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from El Campo five-star running back Rueben Owens on Wednesday night after he decommitted from Louisville earlier in the day. Owens (5-11, 190) is the nation’s 23rd-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.
Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal
Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
Texas A&M LB enters transfer portal with 2 remaining years of eligibility
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher saw his linebacker room depth diminished slightly on Tuesday, as Tarian Lee Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. In 2 seasons in College Station, Lee posted only 17 tackles for the Aggies. The 6-2, 235-pound Lee still has...
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
Texas A&M falls to Little Rock on the road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Little Rock Trojans, 42-38, inside the Jack Stephens Center. A late surge came up short for the Aggies (4-4) who outscored the Trojans (2-5), 16-8, in the fourth quarter. Sahara Jones...
Burton's defense looks to corral top-ranked Mart
Burton’s defense has put together one of the best runs in Texas high school football playoff history, but now comes the biggest challenge against top-ranked Mart led by quarterback Jonah Ross. Mart (14-0) has breezed into the Class 2A Division II state semifinals behind Ross, who has accounted for...
Franklin football team earns return trip to state with 41-13 win over Edna
KATY — Directions and a GPS won’t be necessary for the Franklin football team next week. The Lions know where they’re going down to the exact mileage. Franklin will make the 164-mile trek to AT&T Stadium to play in the state championship game for a third straight season after beating Edna 41-13 in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals Thursday night at Legacy Stadium.
Arkansas-Little Rock women's basketball team holds off Texas A&M for 42-38 victory
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor-shooting night as the Arkansas-Little Rock Lady Trojans held on for 42-38 nonconference victory Tuesday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak by building a 13-point lead. A&M (4-4)...
Franklin NT Andrew Elmore helps Lions defense in selfless role
It’s a great game when Franklin senior defensive lineman Andrew Elmore makes a tackle, he said. But the Lions’ veteran nose tackle knows that’s not his primary job. Selfless and strong, Elmore has emerged in a familiar role this season at nose tackle. He’s played the position before while serving as an offensive lineman for two seasons but not as much as he has this year.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp previews state semis; A&M Consolidated's Lee Fedora resigns
There's two weeks left in the Texas HS football season and three Brazos Valley teams remain. DCTF's Matt Stepp joins the show to preview the action between College Station-CC Vets Memorial, Franklin-Edna and Burton-Mart. Franklin NT Andrew Elmore discusses his switch to defense. Plus, Robert Cessna joins to discuss the resignation of A&M Consolidated HFC Lee Fedora.
No. 2 Blinn women's basketball team defeats Panola at home
BRENHAM — Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis and freshman guard Amyria Walker each scored 15 points to help lead the second-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Panola 78-53 on Wednesday in their Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Blinn (10-1, 1-0) will play Coastal Bend at 2...
Texas A&M volleyball players Logan Lednicky, Caroline Meuth earn all-region honors
Texas A&M freshman right side hitter Logan Lednicky and graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s 14-player All-South Region Team. Meuth had 439 kills and 508.5 total points with 36 aces. Lednicky had 387 kills and 444.5 points. Both players earned All-Southeastern Conference...
Blinn men's basketball team wins third straight conference game
BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Blinn men’s basketball team raced past Bossier Parish 95-69 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 in Region XIV Conference play. Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott paced Blinn (8-4) with 18 points, while freshman guard Masiah Gilyard added 15, sophomore forward Alex Tsynkevich 14, freshman forward Jamine Charles 12 and sophomore guards Maurice Pinnock and Damian Watson 11 apiece.
A&M Consolidated’s Raines Watson places third at local STPGA Junior event
A&M Consolidated’s Raines Watson shot 73-69 to place third at the Swingjuice Jingle Bell Rock on Sunday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Watson finished at even-par 142, four strokes behind the winner Joah Bramwell (73-65–138) of Houston. College Station’s Heuiseung Kim tied for 10th at 72-74–146,...
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
Bryan boys basketball team uses high-flying first quarter to set tone in 55-43 win over Waco
The Bryan boys basketball team took control with a big first quarter and held on the rest of the way for a 55-43 win over Waco on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Led by the play of senior guard TJ Johnson and freshman guard CJ Ellis, the Vikings came out hot in the first quarter with dunks, 3-pointers and tenacious defense for a 25-7 lead.
A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough ties for fourth at Traditions Fall Invitational
A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough finished tied for fourth at the TJGT Traditions Fall Invitational on Sunday at Traditions Club. Clough shot 74 and 71 to finish at 1-over 145, three strokes behind Arlington’s Tanner Larsen (76-66) and Austin’s Adam Villanueva (71-71), who tied for first place. Allen...
