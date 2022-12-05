Read full article on original website
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
NFL Picks: Week 14 Best-Bet Parlay Zeroes In On Key Injuries
Frustration for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay has very much set in. At least we only have a few weeks of embarrassment left. As you can tell, we’re in a very good headspace after yet another losing week. Losing sucks no matter the circumstances, and any attempts to convince ourselves that it’s more annoying to hit all but one game than miss multiple picks in a week were pointless.
Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Raiders Vs. Rams Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Raiders -6.5 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Rams are in a complete freefall this season after capturing the Lombardi Trophy last season. They have been decimated by injuries to star players on both sides of the ball and with the exception to last week’s game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, the Rams haven’t looked competitive in most of their games. Meanwhile, the Raiders have won three straight and look like they have hit their stride. Ultimately, momentum will decide the night for both teams. Simply put, the Raiders are hot, and the Rams are not. This has the feel of a potential blowout. I’m laying the points for Las Vegas -7 at -105 on DraftKings.
Panthers Activate Former Patriots Defender Who Had Stroke In October
It’s quite the in-season comeback for former New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson. Anderson, who is now with the Carolina Panthers after he was released by the Patriots following training camp this year, revealed earlier this week he suffered a stroke in October that caused him to miss Carolina’s last six games.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited in Practice Friday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barkley was limited at team practice on Friday, the second day in a row under the limited designation. It felt more out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, but today’s restriction means this could be something more notable. If Barkley is out for this weekend, we will surely see this spread of a touchdown balloon following the news.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Will Start Week 15
Losers of four of their past five games, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking things up under center. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start against the New Orleans Saints following Atlanta’s Week 14 bye. The news comes in the wake of recent comments...
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Patriots Injury Report: Three Players Out For Week 14 Vs. Cardinals
The Patriots will be shorthanded going into their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. New England will be without Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot). Damien Harris (thigh) is listed as doubtful. The good news for the Patriots, though, is that Trent...
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
49ers will not Place Jimmy Garoppolo on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers will not place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve, Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports. Now before the rumor mill starts flying that Garoppolo could be back in a short period of time, and that’s why the 49ers haven’t placed him on IR, we can squash that. Teams are only allowed eight activations from IR during the season, and the 49ers have already used them. This lets you know how banged up the team has been. Garoppolo is still expected to be out of action for at least 7-8 weeks.
NFL Top Week 14 Player Props
The top two teams in the NFC this season are the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the only NFL teams that have already hit the double-digit win plateau. They are led by arguably the best two offensive players in the league in 2022. Hurts has beaten the...
Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?
It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Baker Mayfield, Rams Complete Insane Comeback Over Raiders
On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, he led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s hard to get more improbable than what Mayfield did on “Thursday Night Football.” After entering the game as a backup,...
Brandin Cooks won't Play Sunday for the Houston Texans
Brandin Cooks isn’t expected to play Sunday for the Houston Texans, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. This will be the second straight game Cooks missed due to the calf injury. The Texans’ other top wide receiver Nico Collins is also expected to miss the game due to a foot injury. The Texans announced earlier this week that they would bench Kyle Allen and go back to Davis Mills as starting quarterback. Who Mills will be throwing to remains to be seen. The Texans had the deck stacked against them in the first place in playing the Dallas Cowboys, but now without their two top WRs, this game could get out of hand quickly. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett are the likely starters for the Texans.
