Choice Pet Products Welcomes Dawn Bell, Joshua Nixon to Sales Team
Choice Pet Products recently announced two additions to the distributor’s sales team. Dawn Bell has joined its sales team as sales manager and will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build customer relationships and impact company growth throughout the State of Florida. “We are very excited to...
Luxury Pet Resort and Spa Morris Animal Inn Opens Second Location
With winter right around the corner, pet owners are making plans to send their pets on winter vacations while they travel themselves. The new Morris Animal Inn at Montville is busy hosting pampered pets, as dogs and cats get the royal treatment at the new pet resort and spa. Morris...
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Opens New Location in NJ
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Hillsborough, New Jersey will hold its grand opening event on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Conveniently located near Bridgewater Commons, the new location boasts a space of nearly 8,000 square feet complete with an outdoor play area and state-of-the-art amenities to ensure the comfort of the resort’s four-legged guests.
Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona, Hill’s Partner to Get Dogs Holiday Ready
Small and miniature-sized dog pet parents already know their pups are packing larger-than-life personalities but according to a new study, released by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and conducted in partnership with YouGov, more than half of owners aren’t as familiar with the unique nutritional and physiological needs of their pocket-sized pups.
