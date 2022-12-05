Read full article on original website
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
Choice Pet Products Welcomes Dawn Bell, Joshua Nixon to Sales Team
Choice Pet Products recently announced two additions to the distributor’s sales team. Dawn Bell has joined its sales team as sales manager and will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build customer relationships and impact company growth throughout the State of Florida. “We are very excited to...
The Dog Stop Names Franchise Veteran New VP of Operations
The Dog Stop, the all-inclusive and award-winning dog care brand rapidly expanding across the U.S, recently announced the hiring of Jessica Will as the new vice president of operations. Will was immediately attracted to The Dog Stop upon her first meeting with the brand’s CEO and co-founder, Jesse Coslov, and...
Investors bet on greed and fear as China loosens COVID grip
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors caught off-guard by China's dramatic COVID policy pivot are betting on both greed and fear as the economy starts to gradually reopen, snapping up shares in businesses from travel agencies and casinos to funeral companies.
UK inflation expectations match nine-year high: BoE survey
LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey.
Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Friday ahead of monthly producer prices data that could offer more clues on how long the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
Government denies ‘race to bottom’ on regulation as Hunt loosens City rules – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unveiling a 30-point package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to boost competition and growth.
Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week.
