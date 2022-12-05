ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Bleacher Report

Report: Xander Bogaerts, Padres Agree to 11-Year, $280M Contract

The San Diego Padres have landed one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a deal with Xander Bogaerts. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres, adding another superstar to their already loaded infield in the process. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract

Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Dodgers Not Pursuing SS Partly Over Concerns About Fan Support

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a shortstop after losing Trea Turner in free agency to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Carlos Correa reportedly isn't a replacement option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason is the team's concern that the fanbase wouldn't welcome the move because Correa played on (and fiercely defended) the 2017 Houston Astros, who were caught orchestrating an illegal sign-stealing scheme after taking down the Dodgers in that year's World Series.
Bleacher Report

MLB Rule 5 Draft 2022 Results: Team by Team Breakdown

Major League Baseball held its Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, a chance for players at an MLB level but perhaps without a natural path to a regular role with their current team to get selected by another squad. The team that lost the player would then receive $100,000 from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings

To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.
Bleacher Report

Rosenthal: Shohei Ohtani a Target for Dodgers in 2023 FA; LAD 'Truly Want' Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hope to make a run at Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ohtani is the "player they truly want," which could lead the Dodgers to be less aggressive in free agency than usual this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz

The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF

Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

