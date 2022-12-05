ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Celebrating the Holidays with At Your Leisure

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — If you’re looking for a few fun ways to celebrate the holidays, look no further for inspiration! Chad and Ree Booth here from At Your Leisure came on Good Things Utah to talk all things outdoor Christmas magic. Festivities of...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah ranked a top state for the ‘American Dream’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – People looking to achieve the “American Dream” may be able to find it in the Beehive State. According to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), a data source that provides a comprehensive assessment of prosperity across all 50 states the District of Colombia, Utah ranked fifth in overall prosperity.
UTAH STATE
Roger Marsh

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Could onions be making you sick?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
247Sports

Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill

Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

A Utah invention that works out your body and your brain

A Utah company is trying to change the way we work out! Inventor Brad Evans says there is more to working out than just using your regular muscles, your brain is the most important muscle of all. Evans company Jukestir has created the world’s first coordination punching bag. The history teacher from Tooele created his product in his garage – auditioned for Shark Tank and says it just wasn’t ready for prime time yet.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Utah’s Drivers Ranked Worst in U.S.

A new study ranks Utah’s drivers the worst in the U.S. Quote Wizard put the study together using data from millions of car insurance quotes. It examined the number of car accidents, DUI’s and speeding tickets in all 50 states. Utah ranked number one for the worst drivers and Connecticut ranked at the top of the list of the best drivers in the nation.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Overnight storm leaves mess on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team is looking ahead to the next big storm, and is expecting to issue a First Alert Weather day in the coming days as a major storm is headed toward the state. Get your exact forecast for your location with the...
UTAH STATE

