wabi.tv
Sens. Collins and King announce nearly $3M for local head start programs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $3 million in funding is coming to Maine to help Androscoggin Head Start and Downeast Community Partners. Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth will receive more than $1.2 million for its quality of life and poverty reduction programs. And Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH adjust Walk-in Care hours, effective Dec. 12
ROCKLAND and BELFAST — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital have announced adjustments to their walk-in care office schedules, effective Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. • PBMC Walk-in Care will be open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. • WCGH Walk-in Care will be...
penbaypilot.com
UMaine program helping Child Development Services employees earn special education teaching credentials
Maine will soon have more qualified teachers to serve the state’s youngest residents with special needs thanks to a partnership between the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development and Maine Child Development Services (CDS). The Maine CDS system, which is part of the Maine Department of...
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
mainebiz.biz
$4M in grants to broaden broadband in 26 communities, tribal areas
The Maine Connectivity Authority has awarded 26 grants to community, regional and tribal organizations to help deploy, sustain and maximize the benefits of broadband infrastructure in all state regions. Competitive grants totaling more than $4 million will provide technical assistance and other services that support community-driven broadband solutions. Each partner...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, St. George, Rockport, Islesboro each receive $50,000 grants through Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership
Five Midcoast municipalities are among multiple statewide recipients of Community Action Grants through Maine’s Community Resiliency Partnership. The total $2.9 million in grant distributions announced Dec. 1 derives from the state’s General Fund and is to support 91 Maine cities, towns and tribal governments. The Partnership was initiated...
observer-me.com
Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness
After working with Bangor’s homeless population for nearly 20 years, Jen Weatherbee no longer trudges through snow looking for unsheltered people to offer them help. In her new role, she sits at a desk making calls, sending emails and gathering data, but she knows she’s on the road to ending homelessness in the area.
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
penbaypilot.com
Barnswallow Books collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast Holiday Tree
ROCKPORT — Barnswallow Books will be collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast under its 20’ fir tree in the barn through January 9, 2023. “Please consider leaving a donation under our holiday tree on your next trip to the bookshop to select the perfect title for that special someone on your holiday gift list,” said Barnswallow Books, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
penbaypilot.com
Still in proposal mode, event center at 500 Main already receiving positive feedback
ROCKLAND — The new owners of 500 Main Street are already receiving positive feedback for their renovation and business proposal despite still needing to return before the Rockland Planning Board in January. Robert Arena and Valerie Lansburg are partnering under the name of NE2, LLC to renovate the two-story...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
NECN
Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District
At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
penbaypilot.com
Fill the Cruiser: Hannaford teams up with Belfast, Camden-Rockport, Rockland PDs for food drive
Midcoast police officers will be busy Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, filling grocery bags with cans and boxes and food, loading it into their cruisers, and transporting the donations to local food pantries. But it is not just law enforcement who are getting involved. Citizens who are also being asked to...
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State. From making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is; are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
wabi.tv
Message to Mainers: Internet for All
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
penbaypilot.com
Miniature LEGO Camden Public Library replica detailed down to tiny red chairs
CAMDEN—A LEGO miniature replica of the Camden Public Library is currently on exhibit at, you guessed it, the Camden Public Library. This elaborate set piece, built by Maine native Colby Adolphsen, took approximately seven weeks to construct. As a father of two small boys, living in Waldoboro, Adolphsen said,...
