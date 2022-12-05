ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, according to News 6 partner Local 10 News. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28,...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Central Florida high school kicker named All-American in US Army Bowl

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A senior football kicker here in Central Florida was selected to play in the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 17. Horizon High School held a ceremony on Tuesday for their very own Daniel Porto, as he accepted this prestigious invitation. Only about 100 students get selected for this game.
DALLAS, TX
3 Central Florida men plead guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three Central Florida men have pleaded guilty to their respective roles in a drug trafficking ring, busted in a multi-agency operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Carlos Alberto Roman, 56, of Orlando, was named alongside Kenneth Angel Vera, 31,...
ORLANDO, FL
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130

When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
MICHIGAN STATE

