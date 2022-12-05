Read full article on original website
James Lawton, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.
WPBS Holiday Auction underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Hill Top Towers, died early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm where she was under the great care of nurses and staff since the end of October. Mrs. Smykla was born...
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr., 87, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial willl be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
Freezin’ for a reason!
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A group gathered Friday morning along the 43-degree St. Lawrence River to make a splash. The jump, which included a dip in the water by Santa Claus himself, is to promote and raise money for the Thousand Islands River Santa Festival in Alexandria Bay next weekend.
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’d be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. to approve an asset purchase...
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.
NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is out with a name for its downtown Watertown entrepreneurial space that’s currently under construction. It will be called NEST, an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study, and Teach. JCC says NEST is also a nod to its mascot, an eagle in...
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
Theresa to host holiday parade Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a first for Theresa: a light-the-night parade for the holidays. The streets were quiet Friday, but Saturday evening things will kick off. The Theresa Small Business Coalition will be hosting its first-ever “Light the Night” parade. Jezi’s Cafe will be giving...
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th Birthday
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - It’s official, WWII Veteran Robert Ingersoll has now lived through an entire century. Despite that, he says having a three digit age doesn’t feel much different. “Never realized anything. Just whatever happens happens,” said Ingersoll. Ingersoll was drafted into the navy after...
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
Watertown man charged with storming Capitol, helping steal Pelosi’s laptop, pleads guilty
A Watertown man who faced seven charges after he was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty Monday to one charge. Rafael Rondon, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding, but his final sentence will likely be less. He pleaded guilty in federal court in the District of Columbia and will be sentenced on March 13.
