GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial willl be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

GLENFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO