Sports World Reacts To NCAA Women's Soccer Controversy
UNC's women's soccer team fell to UCLA in improbable fashion in Monday's NCAA title game and it wasn't without controversy. The Bruins found a way to win the second Women's College Cup in school history thanks in part to a second-half corner kick netted by junior forward Reilyn Turner with 16 seconds left. But some believe North Carolina's goalkeeper was fouled.
WGRZ TV
Dylan Cozens leading the best kid line in hockey
The Sabres have the best young guns in hockey. Dylan Cozens centering Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka have been unstoppable and Sneaky Joe has the numbers to back that up.
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
Komets add defenseman Peters in trade with Wichita
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded with Wichita for the rights to defenseman Alex Peters. The Thunder will receive cash and future considerations. Peters played 13 games with Bakersfield of the AHL and has been loaned to the Komets. The team returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Report Card Night […]
Look: Sporting World Is Furious With ESPN Tonight
On Tuesday night, ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+ had significant issues across the platform. Hundreds of fans flocked to social media to voice their displeasure with ESPN after they weren't able to view their game of choice. It seemed like a massive error on ESPN's part. Fans showed screenshots where ESPN...
Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Announcer's Arrest
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested and charged with DWI-Persistent — a felony charge — on Sunday evening. This is at least his third charge of driving while impaired. The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Man… this sucks. He seems like...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames recall AHL leading scorer Matthew Phillips from the Wranglers
Phillips, 24, has 15 goals and 15 assists in 20 AHL games this season, leading that circuit. The right shot forward can play wing or centre. He’s smallish, listed at 5’8″ and 160 pounds by the AHL, but he can flat-out score. Or at least he has at the WHL and AHL levels. He played one game in the NHL for the Flames, back in 2020-21 during the weird Calgary/Vancouver games that took place while the rest of the league was playing the playoffs. (He had no points in the one appearance.) He was originally a sixth-round selection of the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Depth Huge Improvement with Woll & Kallgren
What was once thought to be a Toronto Maple Leafs’ wasteland – their goalie depth – has suddenly been shown to be a strength of the organization. It started this offseason with the pickup of two goalies that many Maple Leafs’ fans thought were on the NHL goalie scrap heap. Those goalies were Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. To say that Maple Leafs’ fans were annoyed with general manager Kyle Dubas’ decision to put up and then bet the bank on two goalies who were seen to be washed up is an understatement.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
markerzone.com
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
markerzone.com
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
thecomeback.com
UCLA women’s soccer championship goal involves controversial keeper ‘tackle’
The NCAA women’s soccer tournament title game Monday night saw an incredible comeback from the UCLA Bruins. The top-seeded Bruins trailed the UNC Tar Heels 2-1 in the final minute of regulation time but came back thanks to a headed goal from Reilyn Turner off a corner kick. They then won in extra time off a 107th-minute strike from Maricarmen Reyes off a rebound.
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
markerzone.com
SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA
Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...
