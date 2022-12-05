Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies
A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriffs arrest student who brought gun to Bennington school
BENNINGTON, Neb. — A Bennington High student faces weapons and terroristic threats charges after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he brought a gun to the school parking lot Tuesday morning. The sheriff tells KETV this all happened before school started, and he is praising witnesses and the state's...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
UPDATE: Omaha Police release photos from bank robbery at Bank of the West
The Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Bank of the West on Thursday morning.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Dalton Alexander Bedsole, 22, of Emerson, was arrested Monday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Bedsole was held on no bond. Shea Christine Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of Child Endangerment and...
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
thebestmix1055.com
Bennington student arrested, gun confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a handgun to a school parking lot and was pointing it at students” on Tuesday.
doniphanherald.com
18-year-old Omaha man arrested in connection with slaying of Millard South grad
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omaha man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 19-year-old man. Kevin Thornton has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted robbery in the death of Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot at...
iheart.com
Three Hospitalized In North Omaha Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital after a late night car crash in North Omaha. Police say the crash happened near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Three people suffered serious injuries. No other details have been released.
1011now.com
LPD: Wednesday night crash happened after pot, cash stolen from car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash that took place near 27th and Yankee Hill on Wednesday night, which sent one vehicle into a pond, happened shortly after the driver of one of the vehicles stole marijuana out of the other car, according to an accident report. Officers responded to the...
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs man sentenced for transporting explosives, injurious intent
OMAHA, Neb. — A council bluffs man has been sentenced in federal court for placing explosives outside an Omaha home. 61-year-old Ricky Wynn was given 24 months in prison for transporting explosive devices with the intent to injure. He will then begin a three-year term of supervised release. Investigators...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
