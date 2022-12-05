ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies

A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege

A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman cited following accident

Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
FREMONT, NE
kmaland.com

Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant

(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Dalton Alexander Bedsole, 22, of Emerson, was arrested Monday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Bedsole was held on no bond. Shea Christine Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of Child Endangerment and...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Bennington student arrested, gun confiscated

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a handgun to a school parking lot and was pointing it at students” on Tuesday.
BENNINGTON, NE
iheart.com

Three Hospitalized In North Omaha Car Crash

(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital after a late night car crash in North Omaha. Police say the crash happened near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Three people suffered serious injuries. No other details have been released.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Wednesday night crash happened after pot, cash stolen from car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash that took place near 27th and Yankee Hill on Wednesday night, which sent one vehicle into a pond, happened shortly after the driver of one of the vehicles stole marijuana out of the other car, according to an accident report. Officers responded to the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Council Bluffs man sentenced for transporting explosives, injurious intent

OMAHA, Neb. — A council bluffs man has been sentenced in federal court for placing explosives outside an Omaha home. 61-year-old Ricky Wynn was given 24 months in prison for transporting explosive devices with the intent to injure. He will then begin a three-year term of supervised release. Investigators...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft

CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy