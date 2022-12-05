A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.

21 DAYS AGO