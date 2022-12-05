ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’

The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Vice

Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed

A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
Footwear News

Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sequined Crop Top & Metallic Heels at ASAP Rocky’s Performance in Miami

Rihanna brought a dazzling display to Miami last night. The “Love on the Brain” singer was spotted heading out of Miami’s Story nightclub on Thursday evening following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s performance. For her outing, Rihanna wore a sparkling sequin set. Her diamond-covered button-down top featured long sleeves and she added a sequin bandeau top underneath. She paired the top with matching baggy pants. Rihanna accessorized the glitzy look with a diamond necklace as well as black rectangle sunglasses. She also carried a black sequin clutch bag. The Grammy-winning artist added silver sandals to round out her look. She wore metallic heels with thin...
MIAMI, FL

