Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
SH #25 fight for possession CHS #3.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison senior guard Corey Boulden didn't need all four…
WVNews
Virginia Isabel Cross
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Isabel Cross, 90, of West Union, WV, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Salem, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle Davis Flanigan. In...
WVNews
East Fairmont turns over Preston in its 58-33 victory
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-around effort Thursday in a 58-33 win over the Preston Knights, forcing 42 turnovers while having 10 different players score in the contest, improving to 2-0 on the young season in the process. The East...
WVNews
Norma Lee Drain
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Lee Drain, 79, of Gypsy, passed away at United Hospital Cente…
WVNews
Harrison County 4-H presents proceeds of September's Empty Bowls event to Mustard Seed, Clarksburg Mission
Members and leadership of Harrison County 4-H on Thursday presented checks to representatives of The Mustard Seed and the Clarksburg Mission. The funds were proceeds from 4-H’s second Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon event, which was held in September. Cathy Riley and Dolores Yoke accepted the $4,500 check on behalf...
WVNews
Harrison County 4-H SPIN Club wraps up season with holiday treats
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of a Harrison County 4-H Special Interest Club — or SPIN Club — that is focused on cooking completed their three-month rotation Thursday by creating a festive meal and sharing it with representatives of The Mustard Seed and Clarksburg Mission nonprofit organizations.
WVNews
EF Myers, P White, Nazelrod.JPG
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-aroun…
WVNews
Liberty girls edge Philip Barbour in Sam Bord Memorial Tournament
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A rising Liberty girls basketball program took another step forward Thursday night in Grafton’s Sam Bord Memorial Tournament, taking down one of Class AAA’s third-ranked teams. The Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to win 44-41 against Philip Barbour, which was tied with...
WVNews
Lewis County children benefit from Communities in Schools
Beginning in 2019 Communities in Schools has been an integral part of the Lewis County school system. The grant funded program has been such a success that all six public schools in the county can boast having a CIS Coordinator on site. While relatively new to Lewis County, the CIS...
WVNews
Madisen Smith eclipses 1,000 career points as West Virginia women beat Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Highlighted by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith’s 1,000-point milestone, the West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated Robert Morris, 72-42, on Thursday evening inside the WVU Coliseum. With her bucket at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter, Smith tallied her 1,000th career...
WVNews
Ef Rogers, P White.JPG
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-aroun…
WVNews
Preston girls top Laurel Highlands, 41-40
KINGWOOD — It was only fitting that the Preston girls’ basketball season opener would be a nailbiter. Close games were kryptonite to this program a year ago, as the Knights went 2-11 in games decided by single digits.
Comments / 0