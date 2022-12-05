ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, 404 Pear St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. Michael Earl Leger, 47, 108 Fourth St., Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; contraband in penal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man charged with aggravated damage to property

A Sulphur man is accused of firing gunshots and damaging an area home Monday night on Alvin Road. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies located a bullet hole in the victim’s bedroom window. They also observed damage caused from a projectile to the closet door and a dresser in the room.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested after shot fired into house on Alvin Road

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested after a bullet was fired into a home on Alvin Road in Carlyss. Deputies found a bullet hole in a bedroom window and found damage from a bullet in the closet door and a dresser, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur woman facing fraud, forgery charges

A Lake Arthur woman is facing multiple charges of bank fraud and forgery after being accused of cashing checks taken from a friend. Ashley Elizabeth Adams-Duplechain, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop Friday by the Jennings Police Department on outstanding warrants. She is charged with two counts of bank...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Woman accused of fatally beating roommate

An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
OBERLIN, LA
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Woman attacked by pack of dogs and sustains severe injuries in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville during the weekend, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes

Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Assessor Wendy Aguillard made an announcement reminding property owners that the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office (Tax Assessor) does not send tax notices and does not collect payments for property taxes.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

