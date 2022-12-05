ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson now 'week-to-week' with knee injury per encouraging update from Ravens

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyJWb_0jYDAbv000

Baltimore Ravens fans held their collective breath when Lamar Jackson left Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh delivered good news that the injury wasn't season-ending. On Monday, the prognosis appeared to improve with Harbaugh telling reporters that Jackson is "week-to-week."

"He's been through the MRIs," Harbaugh said. "I would say it's kind of week-to-week. It's gonna be a weekly thing."

He also didn't rule out a Week 14 return against the Steelers while noting that it's not likely.

"It's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. And after that, it will become more and more likely."

While losing Jackson for any time is suboptimal during the stretch run of the season, confirmation that he's not looking at a long-term recovery adds up to a relief in Baltimore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy