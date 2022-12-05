Read full article on original website
Longmont police report: Dec. 9, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Police search for shoplifting suspects
On Dec. 6, two men filled a shopping basket at a local retail store and then walked out. The Longmont police are now searching for the suspects. The two men entered a local retail store around 2:48 p.m. on Dec. 6 and walked out with an approximated $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to a news release from the Longmont Police Department.
Colorado State Patrol to hold event to protect vehicles from catalytic converter theft
WHAT: The Colorado State Patrol along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech, and Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) are scheduled to host a free community event to help prevent Catalytic Converter theft. WHERE: Lincoln Tech 11194 East 45th Avenue. Denver CO 80239. WHEN: Friday, Dec. 9...
Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become 'next mass killer'
DENVER (AP) — Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become 'next mass killer.'
Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
Longmont’s new library director poised for growth
As the new director, Jon Solomon has the background to help the Longmont Public Library as it grows. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Solomon earned a Master of Science degree from San Jose State University and has spent more than 20 years working in libraries. He has worked for the Englewood and Boulder public libraries, but most recently as the director of Riverside County Public Library System.
2 Longmont projects receive $190K in climate grants
Two projects in Longmont received grants from Boulder County’s new Climate Innovation Fund, the county announced Wednesday. Ollin Farms received $90,000 for carbon farming and regenerative practices, and Drylands Agroecology Research received $100,000 for the transformation of degraded landscapes into biodiverse ecosystems, the county said in a news release.
Longmont author publishes book about Spanish Peaks, East Peak fire
Longmont author Micheline Burger has published a memoir, “Firelines: Mountains, Memories and Fire,” about her family’s connection to Spanish Peaks, and their recovery from the destructive East Peak fire. The book follows her parents’ emigration from Germany to the United States, and her family’s settlement in Southern...
Framework complete for new Fire Station 2 in Longmont
The steel framework for Longmont’s new Fire Station 2 is complete, and construction has begun on the building’s roof, Longmont Asst. Fire Chief Scott Snyder said Wednesday. The new station, in the 2200 block of 17th Avenue, will replace the old Station 2 on Mountain View Avenue, which...
Good morning, Longmont!
Periods of snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will be snow-packed and slippery. Cloudy with a bit of snow with little or no accumulation; much colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 inches. Tuesday Night. 20 °F. Mostly cloudy with a couple of flurries. Wednesday. 35 °F. Mainly cloudy...
Conservation Corner: The Gift of Your Time.
Out and about: Longmont Holiday Lights parade on Saturday
Wibby Brewing, 209 Emery St. Local artisans arrive each Wednesday vending high-quality, affordable, hand-crafted gifts for dames, gents, kinder & hunde in the spirit of traditional European-style Christkindl markets!. Shop, Bop, Indulge, Jig, & Feel Festive for five crafty nights of live music, highlighting a new rotation of local artisans...
Arraignment set in case against Rep. Bernett
Rep. Tracy Bernett appeared virtually for a status conference on the case against her for allegedly falsifying her address to run for her district this election. The case was bound over to district court for an arraignment on Feb. 7, with not much else discussed on Thursday. A Democrat finishing...
Storm warning: Aurora Vista PEAK rains down on Aurora Hinkley 86-29
Aurora Vista PEAK flexed its muscle and floored Aurora Hinkley 86-29 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lakewood Bear Creek dismantles Commerce City Adams City in convincing manner 59-9
Lakewood Bear Creek earned a convincing 59-9 win over Commerce City Adams City in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Razor thin: Castle Rock Douglas County earns tough verdict over Greenwood Village Cherry Creek 64-63
Castle Rock Douglas County showed its poise to outlast a game Greenwood Village Cherry Creek squad for a 64-63 victory during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Saturday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 27, Union Colony Preparatory School 22. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Robert (Bob) William Worsley (74) born November 18, 1948, died December 5, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Katherine Worsley. He is survived by his wife Mary of 48 years, his daughters Katherine Worsley (Leo Rivera), Bettina Worsley (Paul Hofsetz), his grandchildren, Gloria, Estevan, Jesus, and Elise, his five siblings, Patricia Hill, Katherine Cunico, Joseph Worsley, Nancy Roberts, and Paul Worsley.
