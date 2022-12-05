Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets
Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Nestor Cortes embodies all Yankees fans with Aaron Judge IG post from Bucs game
On Monday night at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game in Florida, Nestor Cortes Jr. represented all Yankees fans — and not just because, in a sea of super-athletes, he kind of looks like a normal guy. Cortes ended up in Aaron Judge’s entourage at the game, standing...
Insane Kenny Pickett stat will immediately shut his haters up
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett had a rough start but he’s been shutting up his haters since the bye week and one stat backs that up. A 2-6 start to the 2022 season wasn’t exactly what anyone in Pittsburgh had in mind for the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The best...
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more
A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
Caleb Williams draft eligibility: When is USC QB eligible for the NFL Draft?
USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks like the next Patrick Mahomes but teams will have to wait for a chance to select him in the NFL Draft. NFL fans who have watched Caleb Williams play for USC football this season have been given good reason to anticipate his entry into the pros.
Former Cowboys HC a finalist to coach Emmitt Smith’s son at Stanford
A former Dallas Cowboys head coach could be the next sideline boss for the Stanford Cardinal and to coach Emmitt Smith’s son, E.J. The Stanford Cardinal were one of many college football teams in need of a new head coach after David Shaw announced his resignation after 12 years on the job. They went on an extensive search, that spanned the collegiate and NFL ranks. But it appears that they have dwindled down their choices to two, and one is a name that most FL fans will be familiar of.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0