San Diego County, CA

Sandra Bullock sells San Diego County property for $5.6 million

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Sandra Bullock has sold her Valley Center home and avocado farm for $5.6 million.

The actress, known for her starring roles in "Speed" and the recent sleeper hit "The Lost City," bought the 91-acre property for $2.7 million in 2007. She had listed the property this summer for $6 million.

The sale was completed on Nov. 9, said the San Diego County Assessor's Office, which also confirmed the sale price. It said the property, which was made up of five parcels, was purchased by a Newport Beach-based company called IAAA LLC.

The massive property includes a 5,938-square-foot Mediterranean-style house with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, avocado and citrus tree groves, chicken coop, gated driveway, saltwater pool and plenty of security cameras. There is also a three-bedroom manufactured house on the property.

It is unclear how much time Bullock spent at the Couser Canyon Road home. She has a substantial real estate portfolio, including a beach house in Malibu. She sold a Hollywood Hills home for $2.925 million in 2018 and a West Hollywood condo for $4.4 million in February .

The sale comes during a downturn in the luxury market. Demand has fallen considerably, said Reports on Housing, with the number of pending sales down by 39 percent annually. It said the expected time for a home listed at $4 million and up to sell in San Diego County was 614 days in early December, up from 141 days at the same time last year.

The Bullock farm is unique in its location in Valley Center because most similar properties listed for sale are agricultural, with few amenities and smaller ranch-style homes. It is also very isolated, as such places go in Southern California. A trip to the property from downtown San Diego would take about an hour. However, it likely appeals to owners looking for some peace and quiet, and nearby nature adventures at Palomar Mountain and the greater Cleveland National Forest.

Valley Center newspaper Valley Roadrunner said Bullock's presence in northern San Diego County was "an open secret," though many neighbors admitted not learning she owned property there until reports of the home being for sale came out this fall. Local sightings have been mainly limited to San Diego Comic-Con, where she has appeared to promote films.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

